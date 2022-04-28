"Baker Mayfield in 2022 is a better option than any of these guys" - NFL Analyst believes Browns signal caller is better financial option over NFL Draft QBs

Baker Mayfield is a better option from a financial standpoint over any of the quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, according to one NFL analyst. On the ESPN morning show Get Up, NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck said that the Cleveland Browns quarterback is a better fiscal choice under center this season:

"I think Baker Mayfield in 2022 is a better option than any of these guys coming out in this year's draft. The difference is that none of these quarterbacks are going to sign a one year $19 million deal. It's about the compensation and the fact that you would have him for one year and then I believe he's getting released.”

The Browns quarterback will earn a base salary of $18,858,000, while carrying a cap hit of $18,858,000 and a dead cap value of $18,858,000 for the 2022 season. It seems likely that the number one pick in the 2018 NFL Draft will either be traded or released by Cleveland.

Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL



Will be fascinating to see how that impacts the board, and if the I keep hearing from people inside the #NFL that Baker Mayfield is the best available QB this weekend.Will be fascinating to see how that impacts the board, and if the #Browns are able to drum up any sort of leverage to make a trade possible. I keep hearing from people inside the #NFL that Baker Mayfield is the best available QB this weekend. Will be fascinating to see how that impacts the board, and if the #Browns are able to drum up any sort of leverage to make a trade possible.

On the subject of rookie contracts, according to the sports website Sportico, contracts for draft picks are determined beforehand by a formula that’s linked to the NFL salary cap and “rookie compensation pool.”

For example, the 2021 cap was down eight percent from 2020 to $182.5 million after the NFL’s revenue drop from the 2020 season with fewer fans attending the games.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence, last year’s number one overall pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract, including a $24,118,900 signing bonus, $36,793,488 guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $9,198,372.

Some of the quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft class include Malik Willis of Liberty, Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh, and Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati.

What Will Happen to Baker Mayfield?

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

As mentioned earlier, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has two options: trade the quarterback who’s started 59 games for the team or release him, making him a free agent. In his Cleveland career, the quarterback has thrown for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

It is reported that if Cleveland wants to trade Mayfield, they’ll have to pay a portion of the almost $19 million he’s owned this season.

The Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks are the most likely trade destinations if that’s the route Berry chooses.

We’ll see happens to the 27-year-old quarterback and where he’ll play in the 2022 season.

LIVE POLL Q. What will most likely happen to Browns QB Baker Mayfield? Traded Released 1 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell