NFL Analyst claims Baker Mayfield is not better than Sam Darnold

Baker Mayfield is not a better QB than Sam Darnold, according to NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho. On the Fox Sports 1 show 'Speak For Yourself', Acho stated that the current Cleveland Browns QB is not an upgrade over Darnold of the Carolina Panthers:

“Is Baker Mayfield actually that great and an upgrade over Sam Darnold? No because Sam Darnold was bad. Baker Mayfield last season was bad. Number two reason: we know that Robby Anderson star wide receiver, he said, "man, I don't want nothing to do with Baker Mayfield" but the most important reason we know, Baker is not going to Carolina.”

It was reported that Carolina are interested in the Cleveland signal-caller. Both quarterbacks were drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft as the Browns took the Oklahoma Sooners QB with the number one overall pick and the New York Jets went with Darnold.

The Cleveland quarterback has started 59 games with the team and finished second in the Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The winner that year being New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley.

In the 2018 season, he started thirteen games and threw for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. With these stats, he holds the rookie record in team history for the most passing yards and touchdowns thrown in a season.

As for the rookie season for Darnold, he also started 13 games for the Jets. He threw for 2,865 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. These giving Darnold the second-most passing yards and touchdown passes for a rookie QB in franchise history.

Mayfield and Darnold in the 2021 Season

The Browns QB started 14 games, throwing for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He suffered a torn shoulder labrum in Week Two against the Houston Texans, an injury that hindered him throughout the season. After displaying great toughness and grit, he finally succumbed to the injury, missing the season's final fixture against the Baltimore Ravens in order to have surgery.

Darnold started 11 games for the Panthers and had 2,527 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He missed several starts due to a crack in the scapula of his throwing arm, an injury he suffered in Week Nine versus the New England Patriots.

We will just have to wait and see what the Panthers choose to do with their QB situation.

