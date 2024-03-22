NFL analyst raises big questions as J.J. McCarthy’s draft campaign enters final month

Aside from Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy might be the most famous quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. However, at least one NFL analyst has big questions about the expected first-round quarterback.

On Thursday's edition of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Peter Schrager laid out several sticking points about the winner of this year's national championship.

The biggest question posed by Schrager was that he was never the quarterback who could take over the game alone in college. It wasn't his only question, however.

McCarthy had 19 teammates declare for the 2024 NFL Draft and attend the NFL Combine. His roster was packed with top-tier collegiate athletes. McCarthy also had current Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh on his side.

That said, Schrager wasn't ready to fully give up on McCarthy, offering a path to win him over.

"I do want to see him make some of the tougher throws and some of the harder throws," he added.

Schrager wrapped up his statement by arguing that Drake Maye can throw 60 yards with ease, but questioned whether McCarthy could "do that."

J.J. McCarthy's college career revisited

The Michigan Wolverines quarterback spent all three years of his college career playing for Jim Harbaugh. He started slow but hit a decent gear, peaking at the end of his career. The quarterback threw for five touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games of action in his freshman year.

In his second season in 2022, J.J. McCarthy jumped to 14 starts, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He slightly improved in 2023 in most areas except one.

In 2023, he threw for 22 touchdowns, four interceptions and 2,991 yards. Comparing 2022 and 2023, most would call his statistics a wash. However, he did see one massive jump in an area.

In 2022, J.J. McCarthy completed 64.6% of his throws, a respectable number. One year later in 2023, his completion percentage jumped to 72.3%, ranking near the top of the 2024 NFL leaderboard. Of course, there are differences between the leagues, but many would argue that the potential is there.

J.J. McCarthy boasts playoff experience and knows what it feels like to play on the biggest stage in a league. As such, one could argue that he has a leg up on most other prospects in that regard. However, Peter Schrager still has questions. Will he win over Schrager in the 2024 regular season?

