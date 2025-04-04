Ashton Jeanty is one of the top rookie prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. A dominating sight in college, most assume that it will translate to the professional league as well. With many running backs historically producing at the highest clip (Ezekiel Elliott, for one) in their rookie season, the expectations are sky-high for Jeanty.

Ad

However, one NFL analyst appears to have some doubts about the potential star. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio spoke about what he heard from his broadcast partner Chris Simms. Florio also appeared to echo the concerns on some level (3:01):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Chris Simms had some interesting points. ... The one key came from what the film looked like against Penn State, which has quasi-NFL defense. He wasn't as explosive against Penn State as he was against the lesser teams.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That's the toughest projection to make... from college to the NFL ... Can the best things that they did at college be replicated, or have they gotten to the point where they're going to hit their ceiling?"

Ad

In other words, scouts can dive into analytics and tape all they want, but they don't have a crystal ball. They can't predict the future.

Exploring how Ashton Jeanty could slip in 2025 NFL Draft

Ashton Jeanty at NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Ashton Jeanty might be the most highly anticipated rookie in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, history dictates that running backs usually are one of the last offensive positions drafted.

Ad

As such, Jeanty might be looked at by general managers as a prospect worthy of selection as early as the teens alone. In other words, Jeanty's status as a running back will rank behind the top quarterbacks, pass rushers, cornerbacks and even potentially an offensive lineman (Joe Alt was drafted fifth overall in 2024) by default.

The other concerns about the Boise State Broncos prospect specifically could stem from his hefty workload already taken on in college with 750 carries. He also led the Mountain West conference in carries in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

With more carries come more hits and more wear and tear. Of course, the overwhelming sentiment on Jeanty is positive, but even for a prospect as hyped up as Jeanty, questions exist.

Will Ashton Jeanty stamp out every last question in 2025?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft