After years of negotiating, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to reach an agreement for the quarterback's contract extension. In April, Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Ravens, effectively putting an end to any speculation about his future.

Questions about Jackson's ability to stay healthy were frequently raised throughout the contract saga, and they are being raised again ahead of the new season. NFL analyst Damien Woody recently stated that the Ravens quarterback must stay healthy for the team to compete in 2023.

Here's what Woody said on ESPN's First Take:

“Offensively, this is the best offensive skill weapons that Lamar Jackson has ever had in his career with Baltimore. I think the one thing that Todd Monken is going to do is he's going to give him the keys to make checks, head to line, to do some of the things that we see some of these other quarterbacks do…

"I think Jackson's availability is going to be key for the Baltimore Ravens... So, Jackson, more than anything, needs to be available for this organization to really realize their potential.”

When Jackson is healthy, the Baltimore Ravens often look like the best team in football, poised to win the Super Bowl. However, injuries have plagued the franchise over the last two seasons, sabotaging their ambitions.

There is a lot of optimism surrounding the franchise as the 2023 season approaches, and perhaps the changes to their medical staff and offensive coordinator will help them get over the hump.

Lamar Jackson needs to repay the faith of the franchise

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Jackson's ability to stay healthy, the team took a chance and offered their quarterback a massive five-year contract. It's now up to Jackson to repay their faith by leading them to the Super Bowl win.

The Ravens last won a Super Bowl in 2013. The way their roster is set up for the upcoming season, it could be their best chance since then.

Last season, Jackson had a passer rating of 91.1 with 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 12 games. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers will further elevate Jackson's game. It will be interesting to see what numbers he will put in 2023.

