Ravens fans label Greg Roman as “terrorist” after Lamar Jackson lauds new OC Todd Monken

The Baltimore Ravens offense is going to look different in 2023 thanks to new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and quarterback Lamar Jackson is loving it.

After reporting for OTA's and going through his first practice with his new OC, Jackson was all smiles. He stated that Monken had "given him the keys to the offense."

"You can change things when you want to. You see the defense, and it's not looking right to you. You see some guy blitzing, you might want your WR to do something different. Coach is giving you the… Lamar Jackson said that Todd Monken is giving him "the keys to the offense.""You can change things when you want to. You see the defense, and it's not looking right to you. You see some guy blitzing, you might want your WR to do something different. Coach is giving you the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Lamar Jackson said that Todd Monken is giving him "the keys to the offense.""You can change things when you want to. You see the defense, and it's not looking right to you. You see some guy blitzing, you might want your WR to do something different. Coach is giving you the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

But with Monken coming in, Greg Roman had to be moved on and Ravens fans have seen how happy Jackson is with Monken. While it is a poorly chosen word to describe Roman, they are happy he isn't there anymore:

"People really don’t realize how much of an offensive terrorist Roman was."

Other Ravens fans have a similar line of thinking and are happy that Roman isn't the team's offensive coordinator anymore.

So it appears that every Ravens fan is happy to see the back of Greg Roman and most are excited to see what the offense looks like with Monken at the wheel.

Lamar Jackson's offense to be explosive in 2023

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens last season were a run-heavy offense and when they did decide to air it out, the only consistent threat was tight end Mark Andrews. Entering the offseason, the front office and the fans knew what needed to happen...and it did.

Baltimore needed more offensive help for Lamar Jackson and they got it in the form of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. and draftee Zay Flowers. Add to that the returning Rashod Bateman and other free agent Nelson Agholor, and suddenly Baltimore has weapons everywhere.

That isn't counting in the run game either, which, at times, has proven nearly impossible to stop.

But with Monken now in control as he has a more passing focus, the Ravens could be one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL next season. Now, of course, this is simply based on names on paper, but if it all clicks, the Ravens could be right at the top of Super Bowl calculations.

Will Monken be better for Baltimore than Roman was? For some, he already is and that's without Lamar Jackson playing a single down yet.

