NFL analyst raises doubts about Trey Hendrickson’s impact on the football field 

NFL analyst Chris Simms questioned Trey Hendrickson's standing among the league's elite pass rushers. Simms, an analyst for NBC's Pro Football Talk, shared his assessment of Hendrickson on Monday's episode.

This comes amid the news that Cincinnati is reportedly working to retain the defensive end following recent contract extensions given to wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"I don't think he's at a point like miles Garrett or a Micah Parsons or a TJ watt, where teams are totally changing their game plans just because of Trey Hendrickson," Simms said.

"Those guys have that effect. They're aware of Trey Henderson, don't get me wrong, tell the player, but if you got a good tackle whatever else, a lot of teams just go, Okay, we're going to let that happen. We think we can block him."

Simms' assessment runs counter to Hendrickson's production. The 30-year-old defensive end led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024, matching his 2023 total that broke the franchise record of 14.0 sacks he set in 2021.

Bengals pushing to keep Trey Hendrickson despite trade permission

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Monday:

"Cincinnati is working to retain Trey Hendrickson and discussions are ongoing between the two sides." She added: "The Bengals are attempting to do what many in the league thought difficult and keep — and pay — all three of their stars."

This renewed negotiation effort comes after the team had previously granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade. According to CBS Sports, the Bengals were asking for a first-round pick plus additional assets in return.

Hendrickson is entering the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract signed in 2021 after he spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He's scheduled to make $16 million in 2025 but has reportedly sought a new deal worth $30-plus million annually.

FOX Sports reporter Jordan Schultz noted quarterback Joe Burrow's role in the situation.

"Joe Burrow publicly pushed for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and Trey Hendrickson to get paid. They're three-fourths of the way there," Schultz posted on X

Hendrickson also had 46 tackles, 36 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in 2024. For the first time in his career, he was named first-team All-Pro, and he now has four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances.

