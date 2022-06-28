“Guy hasn’t even played a snap” - NFL analyst ranks Deshaun Watson trade among worst in NFL history

Deshaun Watson's punishment is nigh at hand and many feel the announcement could happen at any time. With rumors swirling of a minimum one-year suspension, the Cleveland Browns are looking like they've drawn the short straw. They really only have themselves to blame as no one forced them to draw it. This is at least what one analyst is thinking. In his eyes, the Browns drew the shortest straw in NFL history.

Speaking on the Peacock and Williamson NFL show, host Brian Peacock explained why he ranked the trade as one of the worst in league history almost right out of the gate:

"And so at this point, I mean, the Herschel Walker trade, right, that's the pinnacle of bad NFL trades, but that one took years. And even at the time of the Herschel Walker trade, the Vikings didn't know that the Cowboys were going to utilize all of these mechanisms in that trade."

He continued, explaining how the Watson trade differs from the Herschel Walker situation:

"If you go back to the Herschel Walker trade, they traded players, but if the players got cut, then the Cowboys would get picks instead. And so the Cowboys ended up cutting all the players that they got in the trade because they wanted the picks instead. The picks were more valuable."

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt In the Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing, my sense is Watson counsel will not only bring up behavior of certain owners, but acquiescence of the Texans re Watson's behavior.

Lastly, he blamed the lack of due diligence as the biggest issue:

"It was a different era. I think it's easier to swindle somebody in that era. There's too much knowledge, too much information now. And to me, with the lack of due diligence by the Browns... [this] guy hasn't even played a snap for the Browns yet. This looks like one of if not the worst trades in NFL history to me."

Deshaun Watson's trade compensation

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Peacock has called it one of the worst trades in NFL history, but what was the price for the quarterback? In the trade, the Cleveland Browns received Deshaun Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick. In exchange, the Browns gave the Houston Texans first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024 in addition to a 2023 third-rounder and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round picks.

In total, the Browns received two assets and the Texans received six. The 2022 NFL draft is now over, leaving four assets waiting in the wings for the Texans. If the quarterback gets suspended for a full season, many suspect the Texans may get a top-ten selection out of their 2023 draft picks. Of course, the quarterback also received a $230 million fully guaranteed contract to sign for Cleveland.

Will Deshaun Watson find a way to the field in 2022 or will the Texans be the only franchise to profit from the trade? With an NFL decision seemingly around the corner, fans may not need to wait much longer to find out.

