NFL analyst ranks Justin Fields against recent all-time busts including Aaron Rodgers’ backup

Justin Fields might have played his final snap with the Chicago Bears. And based on the drama hitting a new gear in the upper Midwest, some might consider him a bust. However, on Thursday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Mike Greenberg ranked Fields at least above several recent first-round busts.

"[00:08:58] Look at Zach Wilson," Greenberg said. "Look at Mac Jones, who was drafted into a situation candidly, infinitely better than the one Justin Fields was. Look at Sam Darnold just a few years ago. Their careers were largely destroyed by the situations into which they were placed."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Look at Justin. He's managed to rise above a series of complications, at least the equal of what those guys faced. And I think that should go as a positive if you're checking boxes on him. I think he's done very well considering the circumstances, and that's why there is interest in him around the league. [00:09:35]"[37.6] Get Up

Was the Justin Fields era an improvement over Mitchell Trubisky?

Justin Fields at Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

The Chicago Bears quarterback was drafted 11th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Bears had hoped to explode to the top of the NFC North but remained in a lower position. There, they spent most of the Mitchell Trubisky years, at least in terms of winning.

Mitchell Trubisky handed the Bears an above .500 record in games he started every season except his rookie year when he went 4-8. In comparison, Fields has only eclipsed Trubisky's lowest win total one time.

Fields went 2-8 in 2021, 3-12 in 2022 and 5-8 in 2023 for a 10-28 record. Meanwhile, Trubsisky went 29-21 with the Bears, handing them a playoff appearance.

In terms of arm production, however, an argument can be made that Trubisky trumps Fields. Fields has a 60.3% completion rate, with a chunk of that time spent with DJ Moore. As for Trubisky, he completed 64% of his throws.

However, in terms of rushing, Fields gets a massive nod. The Bears QB rushed for well over 2000 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons. Trubisky rushed for barely 1000 yards and eight touchdowns in four seasons.

In the end, Fields has been more productive with his legs but less accurate with his arm. Trubisky won more than Fields, however. However, with the Bears still looking for their first 13-win year since 2006, Fields and Trubisky have fallen short in that regard.

Will the Bears fully commit to starting over at QB once again?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.