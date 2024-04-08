NFL analyst recalls new Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs postgame dustup following primetime loss to Aaron Rodgers-less Jets 

It's been a week since Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, and while the reasons are already clear, it's still shocking to see the Buffalo Bills pulling the plug on his connection with Josh Allen, especially as the wide receiver was instrumental to the quarterback's development.

As it turns out, however, Diggs' own relationship with Allen might be the cause that led to the breakup. There was the public spat midway through the AFC Divisional Round game between the Bills and the Bengals, but NFL analyst Tim Graham narrated a segment for Pro Football Talk that shows that there was also some rift behind the scenes, namely after the Week 1 loss to the New York Jets.

"And Josh Allen was sitting there in full uniform with Kyle Allen trying to console him and, stream of players coming up, patting him on the back, dabbing them up. You know, they were trying to pick the guy up. He had a towel draped over his head and he just sat there.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"One thing I didn't include in the story was Stefon Diggs coming up to him after the game, and I didn't include it, I think, because as I recall, I didn't know what Stefon Diggs said to him. But Josh Allen snapped at him. And he said, it's one f**ing game. And kind of mentioned motion. Like, I'm not talking to you here. And Diggs walked away and Josh sat there."

Why was Stefon Diggs traded? Bills had enough of his on and off-the-field tantrums

To remember where the problem started, we need to go back to January 22, 2023, the day the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-10 to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Stefon Diggs didn't hold back his reaction midway through the game, yelling at Josh Allen on the sideline.

Then came the wide receiver's absence during the mandatory minicamp - and a bunch of mixed messages from Sean McDermott about Diggs' absence. Then came the "I'm not responsible for my brother's tweets" when Trevon Diggs criticized Josh Allen on Twitter.

There comes a time when it all gets tiring. Sometimes the best option is to stay quiet. Stefon Diggs was never the best character in the locker room, but there is no need to create additional problems, especially with a quarterback who's the face of the franchise and changed its history.

You can have your issues and problems, of course - but every team does, and the best place to resolve them is in the locker room, where we don't know what's going on.