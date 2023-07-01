NFL analyst states why Aaron Rodgers is inferior to Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are both coming off of down seasons. The numbers show that Rodgers saw a dip while the Wilson saw a nosedive.

Still, with the image of the 2022 No. 3 fresh in the minds of fans and pundits, one NFL analyst placed the quarterback above No. 8 in one key area. Here's how Chris Canty put it on First Take:

"You mentioned Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers. I mean, Russell Wilson's been to more super Super Bowls than both of those guys. Now, you can say it's because of the defense or product of his environment. But Russell Wilson was been a steady force in Seattle, which allowed them to be as competitive as they have been."

He continued, explaining that his team accomplishments loom higher than his personal ones:

"Being in the playoffs eight of the ten years and in one of the years, the reason why he didn't go is because he was injured. Everybody can understand the impact that Russell Wilson is making on his team."

In other words, in Canty's mind, winning trumps all. The New York Jets quarterback is coming off a remarkable high in production in most of the last several years.While, the Denver Broncos quarterback has reached two Super Bowls and won a ring, which is closer than the Jets quarterback has gotten.

Of course, the counter argument to this is that while the Packers quarterback (at the time) didn't reach the Super Bowl as much, he got farther in the playoffs more times than No. 3. In his career, he won a Super Bowl and reached four Conference championships.

Aaron Rodgers vs Russell Wilson: Who won more championships?

Aaron Rodgers at Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two

Russell Wilson reached the Super Bowl twice and only lost in the Wild Card and Divisional round of the playoffs. In some minds, both have roughly gotten as close to getting their second ring. That said, comparing who got closer is a subjective thing based on one's definition of what it means to be closer.

Canty's take is certainly one that many would take umbrage with while many would defend. Between Rodgers and Wilson, who has been better in the penultimate and ultimate game of the season?

