NFL analyst reminds Dak Prescott that leaving Dallas risks ruining chance to succeed Troy Aikman in broadcast booth

Dak Prescott's workplace remains on the gridiron in 2024, but it won't always be that way. On the plus side of 30, the quarterback will someday leave the field and consider a new line of work.

On "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed that his association with the Cowboys currently has him set up to become a top color analyst for CBS, NBC, FOX, or ESPN. If things go down in flames with Jerry Jones, however, Dak Prescott's chances of getting one of the most premium jobs in sports would take a hit.

"I think they believe that someone else is going to have to offer him a lot more to get him to go and that at the end of the day, he'll choose to stay in Dallas, choose to continue to be the quarterback of the Cowboys because that opens the doors to waltzing right into a booth and being number one analyst at one of the networks," Florio said.

"We've seen it happen time and again. Troy Aikman, Tony Romo. Jason Witten got a chance on Monday Night Football because of his connection to the Cowboys," Florio added. [1.0] PFT

Dak Prescott can succeed Troy Aikman in addition to Tony Romo in the broadcast booth if he wishes

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

Of course, perhaps the most high-profile job would be taking over for Troy Aikman at ESPN. Should Prescott play until around 40 years old, it could be around the time that Aikman calls it quits.

As such, with one former Cowboys quarterback out, another former Cowboys quarterback would be ready to slide into the role. If such a transition were to take place, it would mean that, in one capacity or another, Dak Prescott would be in line to succeed Tony Romo and Troy Aikman.

However, there are plenty of chances that such a transition could never take place for several reasons. First, Prescott leaving the Cowboys ahead of schedule may hamper his chance of securing such a role in the broadcast booth.

Second, Aikman staying on into his 70s would be far from unprecedented, as commentators often work into their 70s or even 80s in some cases.

At this point, while technically on the table, it will be up to Prescott to maintain his status with the Dallas Cowboys to help keep his odds as high as possible, should he want a career in the media after retirement.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.