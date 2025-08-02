  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL analyst roasts Tom Brady as the Raiders minority owner visits training camp

NFL analyst roasts Tom Brady as the Raiders minority owner visits training camp

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:23 GMT
NFL: Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner [Image credits: Imagin]

Tom Brady got a bargain last year when he decided to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders back in October. He bought 10% of the team for $3.5 billion. Well, it seems like the NFL legend wants to keep a close eye on his investment.

Ad

The seven-time Super Bowl winner recently visited the Raiders' training camp to see how the team was performing ahead of the 2025 NFL season. However, NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo roasted Brady's visited with a joke on social media.

Sharing a clip of Brady's visit on X, Palazzolo wrote:

"Fox announcer gets premium access at practice."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Apart from the Raiders, Brady owns three other sports teams. He is a minority owner of WNBA side Las Vegas Aces and majority owner and chairman of the advisory board of the English soccer club, Birmingham City FC.

Tom Brady invited English soccer legend David Beckham to watch one of his teams play

Amazon Prime has produced a new docuseries called "Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blue." The show covers the journey of the former NFL GOAT becoming the owner of Birmingham City FC. In the second episode of the show, Brady invited David Beckham to watch Birmingham City take on Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham.

Ad

During the game, Brady got mad at a suggestion made by a Birmingham City staffer. The staff member advised Brady against giving a giftbag to Beckham due to his association with a different soccer club, Manchester United. However, Brady thought it was stupid and just wanted to do something sweet for the Inter Miami co-owner.

"That's f***ing stupid," Brady said. "Give him a gift bag to take home. It's a sweet thing. He doesn't have to wear it."

In the end, the 47-year-old's club ended up winning the matchup with a score of 3-1.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications