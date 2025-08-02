Tom Brady got a bargain last year when he decided to buy a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders back in October. He bought 10% of the team for $3.5 billion. Well, it seems like the NFL legend wants to keep a close eye on his investment.The seven-time Super Bowl winner recently visited the Raiders' training camp to see how the team was performing ahead of the 2025 NFL season. However, NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo roasted Brady's visited with a joke on social media.Sharing a clip of Brady's visit on X, Palazzolo wrote:&quot;Fox announcer gets premium access at practice.&quot;Apart from the Raiders, Brady owns three other sports teams. He is a minority owner of WNBA side Las Vegas Aces and majority owner and chairman of the advisory board of the English soccer club, Birmingham City FC.Tom Brady invited English soccer legend David Beckham to watch one of his teams playAmazon Prime has produced a new docuseries called &quot;Built in Birmingham: Brady &amp; the Blue.&quot; The show covers the journey of the former NFL GOAT becoming the owner of Birmingham City FC. In the second episode of the show, Brady invited David Beckham to watch Birmingham City take on Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham.During the game, Brady got mad at a suggestion made by a Birmingham City staffer. The staff member advised Brady against giving a giftbag to Beckham due to his association with a different soccer club, Manchester United. However, Brady thought it was stupid and just wanted to do something sweet for the Inter Miami co-owner.&quot;That's f***ing stupid,&quot; Brady said. &quot;Give him a gift bag to take home. It's a sweet thing. He doesn't have to wear it.&quot;In the end, the 47-year-old's club ended up winning the matchup with a score of 3-1.