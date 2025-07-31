  • home icon
  "That's f**king stupid": Tom Brady lashes out at staff over David Beckham gift advice in Birmingham docuseries

“That’s f**king stupid”: Tom Brady lashes out at staff over David Beckham gift advice in Birmingham docuseries

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 31, 2025 17:50 GMT
MLS: FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF - Source: Imagn
Tom Brady (left) and David Beckham (right) (image credit: IMAGN)

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady invited Manchester United legend David Beckham to watch a Birmingham City game. Brady became the minority owner of the English soccer team in April.

Amazon Prime also has a docuseries titled "Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blue." It covered the journey of the former New England Patriots quarterback taking over a soccer team as its minority owner. The second episode included a game between Birmingham City and Wrexham in September. Wrexham is owned by "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McEihenny.

Brady wanted to do something sweet for the co-owner of Inter Miami by giving him a gift bag. However, the Birmingham City staff suggested that they shouldn't give him one due to his association with Manchester United, and lack of support for Birmingham.

Brady did not like the suggestion and lashed out at the staff.

"That's f***ing stupid," Brady said on Wednesday, via the New York Post. "Give him a gift bag to take home. It's a sweet thing. He doesn't have to wear it."
The two legends ended up enjoying the soccer game, with Birmingham defeating Wrexham 3-1.

Tom Brady trolled David Beckham on his 50th birthday with a cheeky jab

David Beckham celebrated in 50th birthday on May 2. He threw an early birthday party, which was hosted by his wife, Victoria Beckham. Many legends from various sports, like Shaquille O'Neal, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and more, attended it. Tom Brady was also invited.

Brady posted a story on Instagram to wish Beckham a happy birthday. He took a classic football vs. soccer jab at the Inter Miami co-owner.

"Happy 50th @davidbeckham. I'm glad we finally agreed it's called soccer not football," Brady wrote.

Fans love to see GOATs of different sports share a fun bond with each other. With both legends owning a soccer team, a friendly matchup between Birmingham City and Inter Miami could happen in the future.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
