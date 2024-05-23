NFL analyst “rooting” for Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott holdup to continue through Cowboys' 2024 season

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott have been locked in a negotiation in one way or another for the better part of a year. With seemingly no movement taking place, fans and analysts are rooting for various outcomes for the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest rival.

Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio rooted for Dak Prescott to invoke his no franchise tag clause and press toward free agency.

Mike Florio: "[00:04:47] I also like to see the ultra-rich who always get what they want sometimes not get what they want. ... I'm rooting for no deal to get done. Dak to hold firm, Dak to hit the market, and the Cowboys and other teams in competition for Dak next March.

"Whether it's the Giants and the Jets in the same freaking stadium, the Dolphins if they don't have Tua under contract, the Raiders as [Chris Simms] mentioned. [00:05:20]" [32.9] PFT

Of course, for such an outcome to take place, it would take Prescott walking a tightrope for the 2024 season. He would need to find a way to continue to keep talks going but also be stuck in place without an indication that he was simply playing for time.

Exploring repercussions of potential Dak Prescott breakup in 2024

As soon as it becomes clear that the quarterback has intentions to move on after the season, things could get quite bizarre. If Jerry Jones realizes that he no longer has Prescott for 2025 and into the future, it would fall on him to search for a replacement.

Depending on what time of year he comes to this realization, Jones will be incentivized to bench Dak Prescott to get a clean look at the quarterbacks on his current roster. Of course, by doing so, the odds are high that the team can kiss their Super Bowl chances goodbye.

However, if Jones is serious enough about changing quarterbacks after 2024 that he is willing to risk burning a bridge with Prescott, many agree it would have been better for the team to draft the best rookie they could less than a month ago.

Instead, if Prescott's exit becomes the ultimate result, the Dallas Cowboys may have just burned an entire season when they could have gotten a head start on a new quarterback search.

