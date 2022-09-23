NFL analyst delivers deep-cutting indictment of Russell Wilson - “His best days are probably left in Seattle”

Coming into 2022, many believed Russell Wilson was still in his prime. However, after a couple of weeks of slow performances, the quarterback is starting to face fire from pundits, including one that believes he's over the hump. Speaking on NFL Live, NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson delivered a hard-hitting sentiment on the quarterback:

"I think when you look at the situation, his best days are probably left in Seattle. If you go and you look at Seattle, when they were really rolling, Russ was doing okay. But it was about the defense. It was about Marshawn Lynch, it was about those sort of things."

George Stoia III @GeorgeStoia Russell Wilson on the #Broncos struggles in the red zone: “I’m not concerned. I’m actually really excited.” Says they have been really close down there and are on the verge of a breakthrough. Russell Wilson on the #Broncos struggles in the red zone: “I’m not concerned. I’m actually really excited.” Says they have been really close down there and are on the verge of a breakthrough.

He went on, claiming that the "Let Russ Cook" era didn't work as well as the "Legion of Boom" era:

"And then you fast forward to maybe ten years [later]. You look at the last four or five years, what he's starting to try to do with Russell Wilson on the offensive side of the ball by pushing the ball down the field, but it didn't amount to anything. They didn't win big like they wanted to."

Michael Spencer @MichaelCBS4

@CBSNewsColorado #BroncosCountry The Broncos are 0-6 inside the red zone, but Russell Wilson is a glass half full kind of guy: The Broncos are 0-6 inside the red zone, but Russell Wilson is a glass half full kind of guy:@CBSNewsColorado #BroncosCountry https://t.co/A7bkEazb8k

Russell Wilson's time in Seattle

No. 3 with his former mentor Pete Carroll

Russell Wilson exploded early with the team in his career. Before the start of his fourth year, he had already been to two Super Bowls and won one. However, while his team's success continued after reaching the Super Bowl for the second time, the team started to fall into a similar pattern.

From 2015 to 2020, the team won at least ten games in every season except 2017 and made the playoffs in each of those five seasons. While delivering in the regular season, they failed to advance past the divisional round every year.

During this time, rumors of discontent rose between the Seahawks and the quarterback.

Now, with the Broncos, the quarterback is attempting to prove that he can take a new team to the Super Bowl once again. After a 1-1 start, however, the team is off to a shaky beginning more than most thought after playing the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans. This week, the quarterback takes on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in what could be his toughest test yet. Will the Broncos emerge victorious on the big stage?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit NFL Live and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far