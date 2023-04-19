NFL analyst says GMs compare Alabama QB Bryce Young’s game to Steph Curry's ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, one of the most talented players in the 2023 NFL draft, is expected to hear his name called first next Thursday.

While the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner who has thrown for 80 touchdowns and over 8,000 yards in the past two seasons is expected to go first, there are concerns about his height and weight. He was listed at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds at the NFL combine, which is considered small for a pro quarterback.

On "Good Morning Football," host Peter Schrager compared Young's style and size to NBA superstar Stephen Curry:

"We're talking about 185 pounds as a quarterback. ... To find the comp is so difficult. During all this mock draft stuff that we've been doing, I talk to all the GMs and I speak to guys in player personnel, and time and time again the comparisons – it wasn't like, well, Doug Flutie did this or ... you've had guys like Baker Mayfield or Drew Brees – the first one that came up was a point guard out of Davidson who puts up 30 a game, and it's Steph Curry.

"That's the comparison you get. A Steph Curry comparison. Not only because of the way he distributes the ball, but because of the way he just glides through the game and it feels like he has complete awareness despite not being the tallest, despite not being the most physically imposing, has total control of his body."

Schrager said Young has drawn comparisons to other NBA standout guards besides the four-time champion and two-time MVP. He said another GM compared Young to Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, who was effective in the paint despite his size. Another comparison Schrager said he's heard is NBA All-Star guard Trae Young.

Schrager added that we're eight days away from hearing Young go No. 1 despite his size.

Bryce Young claps back at critics who question his size

Bryce Young during 2023 NFL combine

Bryce Young talked about his height with analyst Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's "First Take":

"I've always been the smaller one on the field, and, you know, I know that's not going to change at the next level. And it's something I'm super used to. … I'm used to playing hard people that are much bigger, so it's not going to be anything different.”

Young is the favorite to go No. 1 and has been predicted by multiple analysts and draft experts to be selected by the Carolina Panthers.

