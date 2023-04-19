The NFL Draft is a week and a day away and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is touted to go number-one overall to the Carolina Panthers.

The Alabama QB had a remarkable past two seasons at Alabama, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021, and throwing over 8,000 yards, and 80 touchdowns. There are still some questions about him regarding his size and height. He was listed as 5'10" at the NFL Draft Combine and at 204 lbs.

Young joined ESPN's First Take and discussed his size with Stephen A. Smith. He said that he knows what he's capable of and that he's played with people bigger than him his entire life.

"I think it's valid, you know, I get it. I think everyone's entitled to their own opinion. But for me, I'm capable of you know, I'm capable of being capable of. I know who I am. You know, I've been playing with a lot of people that have been bigger than me my entire life."

Young added that it won't be much different playing with NFL players bigger than him because he's done it his entire life.

"I've always been the smaller one on the field. And, you know, I know that's not going to change at the next level. And it's something I'm super used to… I'm used to playing hard people that are much bigger, so it's not going to be anything different.”

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray each had the same doubts coming out of college because they were also listed under six feet tall. Murray was still the number-one pick overall in 2019 and Tua was a top-five pick in 2020.

Bryce Young is expected to go first overall to the Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young at Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

Despite concerns about his size, Bryce Young is still expected to go number-one overall in the draft. ESPN's Adam Schefter said:

"I think Bryce Young is going to be the Panthers' number one pick."

Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. also predicted Young to go number-one overall in the Draft and said he is the favorite to be selected number-one overall at -1430 odds.

Do you think Bryce Young will be the number-one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

