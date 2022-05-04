“He was a knucklehead” - NFL analyst says immaturity was an issue for QBs in 2022 NFL Draft class 

Most agree that to be selected high in the NFL Draft as a quarterback and a leader, one must be more mature than their age. Most of the players selected are in their early 20s, so every player comes with a different level of maturity. According to one NFL analyst, maturity was an issue plaguing the quarterbacks of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Speaking on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, show host Chris Simms listed a few quarterback prospects the Atlanta Falcons passed on and explained why they were immature:

“...Desmond Ridder got drafted by the Falcons because they went, 'You know what, let's just go with [a] guy [where] there was no transfer issues and going to Liberty with immaturity issues there.' And then, 'Yes, the guys are talented but very raw, doesn't play in the pocket that well' [For] Corral, it's ‘Wait, you know, we've heard he was a knucklehead, young, and well, alcoholism was involved.’"

Brett Kollmann



You can't tell me that man doesn't have three kids, a mortgage, and a large collection of BBQ rubs in his pantry. Desmond Ridder is promising a Super Bowl to Atlanta. Desmond Ridder somehow already looks older than Matt Ryan

Simms continued, saying that immaturity scares teams when selecting the future of their franchise:

"Teams don't want that (someone immature) as their franchise quarterback. So that scares them, no matter how good the talent is. Then you got Ridder. Yeah, he's got issues on the field. But damn, he's probably got the best people skills. He's good on the board. He does have some potential and some things we like about them.”

Who did the Atlanta Falcons select in the 2022 NFL Draft?

In total, the Atlanta Falcons selected eight players in the NFL Draft. They picked five of them before the end of the third round. According to Pro Football Talk, Atlanta chose one wide receiver, one defensive lineman, two linebackers, a quarterback, an offensive lineman, a running back, and a tight end.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder was selected in the third round at 74th overall. At eighth overall, the team selected wide receiver Drake London. Between the two picks, the team is hoping to have found an eventual true successor to Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.

According to Sports Reference, Desmond Ridder's best college season was in 2021, when he threw for 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In college, the quarterback never threw double-digit interceptions and finished his career throwing for more yards in a single season than in any other season.

Meanwhile, Drake London was selected eighth overall in the first round. Like Ridder, the wide receiver also finished his college career with his best production. In 2021, he earned 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns, per Sports Reference.

