The Justin Fields trade was not a shock to most fans watching the Chicago Bears from afar. However, for diehard fans keeping up with the day-to-day life of the team, the trade sent shivers down their spines. Shock turned to anger and fans are still lamenting the move made by their franchise.

On Wednesday's edition of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Kyle Brandt called the grudge by fans "really unhealthy."

"I think what a lot of Bears fans are still doing and I think it's really unhealthy," Brandt said. "He's gone, guys. I've seen the mock-ups. He's in a Steelers jersey. He is a backup quarterback in Pittsburgh. You got to let him go. That's over."

The Bears have the number-one overall pick and Brandt declared that "God bless them, they should have it." As such, he declared it was time to move on.

How did Justin Fields' Chicago Bears get the top NFL draft pick?

DJ Moore at Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears

It is highly irregular for the top pick in the NFL Draft to be the result of a trade, but that is what happened for Justin Fields' former team.

The Bears had the number one pick in 2023 but traded with the Carolina Panthers for DJ Moore.

According to the Chicago Bears' official website, the trade cost the team their first overall pick in 2023 and in return, they got a first and second-round pick in 2023, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick.

It worked out for the Bears in the short term, getting DJ Moore, who is now the top choice right back for the 2024 NFL Draft. They have yet to use their second-round pick in 2025. As a result, the Bears continue to profit by giving the Panthers the ammunition they need to get Bryce Young.

In addition to the first overall pick, the Bears have the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. As such, they could technically get two quarterbacks to replace Justin Fields. On the other hand, they could get a quarterback and a receiver, a quarterback and a defensive player, or any other imaginable combination.

They could also elect to trade back with their second pick and stockpile even more ammunition for the future. Put simply, the options are endless for Justin Fields' former team with two top-ten selections.

Will the Bears capitalize? Let us know your views in the comments.

