NFL analyst sends warning to Jerry Jones as Commanders enter record eighth consecutive season with new QB

Jerry Jones may have more pressure on his shoulders for one single responsibility than any other owner in the NFL. At this point, analysts, pundits, and fans have called on the highest man in the land to get the Dak Prescott extension done for months, if not for a full year.

Adding fuel to the fire, NFL analyst Charean Williams pointed to the rival Commanders as a reason to forget about the dollars and cents. The Commanders haven't found a reliable quarterback since moving on from Kirk Cousins.

"They're going to set a record by starting a different quarterback Week One for the eighth consecutive season," Williams said. "So they haven't gotten it right since letting Kirk Cousins walk."

She continued, naming some of the players that the team has leaned on:

"I think this should serve as a warning to teams like the Cowboys, who now don't have Dak Prescott tied up to a contract beyond this season. Since Kirk left after the 2017 season, it's been Alex Smith, Josh Johnson, Colt McCoy, Mark Sanchez, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins I mean go on and on and on." [00:07:02] [39.9] PFT

Jerry Jones considers late free-agent addition as Dak Prescott waits

Dak Prescott might be placed on hold, but not every player in the NFL, per Cowboys media. Zay Jones, 29, has met with the Cowboys, generating speculation that a deal could be on the way.

Adding Jones to the list would be seen as an endorsement of Dak Prescott's chances of staying around until 2025. Others, however, see his arrival as a potential slap in the quarterback's face, with the organization favoring adding fun new toys above maintaining their existing offensive engines.

Of course, Prescott isn't the only star on offense pursuing a deal. Jones also has CeeDee Lamb to contend with. Lamb is playing on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. Meaning that, after the year, he too could be a free agent.

One may argue that considering the addition of Jones sends a message against Lamb more than Prescott.

Either way, adding anything more before locking down a future with the biggest stars on the team leads to more questions than answers. Is Jerry Jones willing to procrastinate Dak Prescott for another nine months?

