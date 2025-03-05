The Chiefs reportedly traded offensive guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. The decision to trade the All-Pro guard is surprising given that he has been a standout on the Chiefs' offensive line, but with salary cap issues, it was probably in the team's best interests.

NFL analyst Sam Monson expressed concern about the Chiefs offensive line. In a post on X, Monson said the offensive line may resemble the 2020 team, that was demolished by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

"Current KC OL: ? - ? - Elite - (V)Good - Average. Worst OL (on paper) since the TB Super Bowl, which caused the whole directional reset. Work to be done," Monson wrote on X.

Thuney will likely receive a contract extension with the Chicago Bears before the 2025 NFL season begins.

How much cap space did the Chiefs save by trading Joe Thuney?

The Chiefs received a fourth-round draft selection in return for Joe Thuney. The offensive lineman is coming off a season where he was the best blocker for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He made the Pro Bowl and was a First-Team All-Pro with no penalty in 1,115 snaps and didn't allow a sack at all last season.

The Bears will pay all of Thuney's $16 million salary in 2025. The Chiefs will take a $10.9 million hit to the dead salary cap space, which does give a little more room. The Chiefs entered the offseason $18.1 million over the salary cap.

Kingsley Suamataia is likely the replacement at offensive guard.

As for the Bears, this is just the latest move they made to install a new offensive line. The Bears traded for Jonah Jackson from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick earlier this week.

The Bears are working towards building a solid front in front of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams.

