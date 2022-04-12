NFL analyst sets the expectations for Russell Wilson in first season with Denver Broncos

Most would agree that Russell Wilson linking up with the Denver Broncos was one of the biggest shifts of any team to kick off the 2022 league year.

Broncos fans are already sharpie-ing their team to go deep in the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and other detractors are still unconvinced of a massive jump.

NFL analyst and former player Tedy Bruschi has now revealed his projections for the team in 2022. Speaking on ESPN's talk show Get Up, Bruschi spoke about the team's short-term future in a loaded AFC West:

"Guys, you make the playoffs out of that division and that's a successful season in my mind. I think they are a much better team. Russell Wilson is a great quarterback. But it's why I'm saying right there towards the end of the season... when you get to December, I mean, you can go through these three [division] teams."

He went on to say that the team may need to win several regular-season de-facto playoff games. If they can do that and make the official playoff bracket, he would call it a successful season. Bruschi added:

"We all know how the NFL structured scheduling at the end of the [season] to make things interesting. They think it's always good to have divisional games at the end. So during the month of December, those are playoff games in themselves in terms of how tough this division will be. So if they make out and they make the playoffs, I think that's a huge success for the Denver Broncos."

In other words, the goal for the Broncos is roughly the same as it has been for the entire post-Peyton Manning era. Since losing the No. 18, the team has not made the playoffs once. In Brushi's mind, the goal posts should not be moved just because the team added Russell Wilson.

The Denver Broncos before Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos v Arizona Cardinals

After winning Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos went 9-7 in 2016 under quarterback Trevor Siemian. Optimism was high after that campaign, but the 2017 season was marked by infamy.

After a 3-1 start, rookie head coach Vance Joseph's team finished 5-11. In 2018, the team started above .500 once again, but fell to 6-10. In 2019, the Broncos went 7-9 under new head coach Vic Fangio.

In 2020, the Broncos regressed to 2017 levels at 5-11. They were better last season, spending a good chunk of the season above .500, but ultimately succumbed after an injury to Teddy Bridgewater.

This year, the Broncos have Russell Wilson. For a team that hasn't been above .500 in five years, winning eight or more games may be the first goal before they target reaching the playoffs.

Will the former Seahawks quarterback save the franchise in 2022? Only time will tell.

