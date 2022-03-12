"Russell's a major diva, Rodgers is dramatically better" - NFL analyst makes bold statement about star QBs

NFL analyst John Middlekauff has delivered a bold statement on Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. With Wilson being traded to Denver (in principle) and the four-time MVP winner returning to Green Bay, the NFL offseason is off to a fast start.

Middlekauff gave a damning verdict on Wilson after his trade to the Denver Broncos was made public this week. He stated that the reigning MVP is by far the better quarterback of the two and that Wilson is a major diva.

He also cited the fact that the former Seattle quarterback is not among the top five quarterbacks in the league.

Middlekauff on the 3 and Out podcast said:

"I think Russell's a major diva. And I think there is a distinct gap between Rodgers and Russell on the field. Rodgers is dramatically better. Rodgers is the best quarterback in the league. That includes Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and hell even last year, Tom Brady. Russell ain't, Russell isn’t a top five quarterback right now. Now maybe he bounces back.

He added:

"But he's good enough. And listen, I've seen Russell live three or four times doing the best players I've ever seen like I think Russell's the first ballot Hall of Famer, but just when you put these two guys next to each other, Rodgers dramatically better. Now Russell's still good enough that I understand where he's coming from."

Rodgers and Wilson are two very different people

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

Middlekauff went on to say that the difference between the reigning MVP winner and Wilson is that for the former Seattle quarterback, it was one thing in front of the camera and a completely different thing behind the scenes.

Whereas for the Packers quarterback, he fronted the media, didn't pull any punches and took it on the chin.

Middlekauff said:

"Ultimately, Russell was over it. And let's call a spade a spade. Russell demanded out of there. Russell demanded a trade. Russell wanted out. Now his PR campaign, he puts his agent Mark Rogers, who's a baseball guy out in front of them. The difference between Rodgers and Russell, Rodgers has to act or you know, he is asked about his sins he gets up and he handles it, bro, you want it out?

NFL @NFL Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero Seahawks and Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending QB Russell Wilson to Denver. (via @TomPelissero) https://t.co/yOI2EcEOtx

He continued:

“You get the vaccine, all that stuff. He (Rodgers) takes it on the chin. Russell does this thing like it's never been up never asked for a trade. I want to be here, go Hawks. But really behind the scenes, it's like Get me out of here, which again, his prerogative, I have no problem with the player. No different than any employee that wants out of a business that that is all on you. The only one who's ever going to care about you the most is going to be you only you truly know. "

It was certainly a bold statement from Middlekauff, but Wilson got his way and is now out of Seattle and heads to perhaps the toughest division in football, the AFC West.

His trade to Denver was one not many saw coming as it was thought that Green Bay's number 12 was the favorite to land at Mile High should he choose to leave.

The dust has settled somewhat now and fans will be eager to see just what Wilson can do in Denver with a team that is built to win now.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar