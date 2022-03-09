"This is flat out highway robbery" - Skip Bayless loses his mind over Russell Wilson's Broncos trade

This year marks a decade since the Denver Broncos signed Peyton Manning. A decade ago, Skip Bayless sat across from Stephen A. Smith and gave his opinion on First Take regarding Manning going to Denver. Bayless has now given his opinion to Shannon Sharpe on the trade for Russell Wilson on Undisputed.

Put simply, first, the analyst was shocked that it took place. Second, he was stunned that it happened as cheap as it did. Here's what Bayless had to say:

"You have to have one of the top-tier quarterbacks to lift you and lead you to a Super Bowl. So no price is too steep. It just doesn't matter. Which is why your Denver Broncos just pulled off the steal of the century. This is flat-out highway robbery of Russell Wilson. I still can't believe it. I slept on it. I thought I'll wake up and it'll be just a bad dream that your Broncos are back in business. "

Bayless continued:

"They are way back in business because look at what just happened to the odds. They just vaulted as we just pointed out all the way up to the fifth-best odds that they're all the way up they went from 20-1 all the way up to 12-1 just because they got themselves a quarterback."

What did the Broncos pay to get Russell Wilson?

The trade for Russell Wilson cost Denver their quarterback Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, their first and second-round picks for 2022 and 2023, and the teams swapped a fifth-round pick for a fourth-round pick. Basically, by the start of 2024, the team will be entirely on the other side of the cost of Wilson.

A little-talked-about aspect of the trade is that Denver had an extra second-round pick and a third-round pick in 2022, thanks to the Von Miller trade. Miller is likely to return now, and the Broncos still have the draft picks to help offset the cost of Wilson.

The team got a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback for a net loss of two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and two players trending down with the team. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who earned the first big contract of his career last season, was the most notable player lost in the trade.

Some will lump Fant in with Harris, but others say losing him is a relief after a disappointing 2021 season. Fant earned 670 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. Put simply, thanks to this trade, Shannon Sharpe's Broncos appear to be a central topic of discussion on the show for some time to come.

