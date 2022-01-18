WATCH: "I TOLD Y’ALL!" - Stephen A. Smith brutally trolls Dallas Cowboys after predicting first-round exit to 49ers

To say that ESPN's Stephen A. Smith hates the Dallas Cowboys would be an understatement.

He has made a career off of trolling the Dallas Cowboys. In fact, he takes glee in trolling the franchise every chance he gets.

So, of course you knew that when the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Sunday, Stephen A. Smith was ecstatic.

WATCH: Stephen A. Smith's prediction comes true

Stephen A. Smith predicted the loss to the 49ers even before the game took place.

He has been predicting all season that the Cowboys will collapse eventually, no matter how good they appear to be. His mantra has been that they will find a way to lose because that's what the Cowboys do.

Some may ask, why does Stephen A. Smith hate the Cowboys so much?

Smith has always been firm about his dislike for Cowboys fans, more so than the team itself. This is why he enjoys trolling them whenever he gets a chance.

Also, keep in mind that Stephen A. is from New York, home of the New York Giants, and he is also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Each of these franchises considers themselves rivals of the Dallas Cowboys.

So you can probably understand why Stephen A. is not a fan of the silver and blue but he is not alone.

Stephen A. Smith is not the only Dallas Cowboys hater

Another analyst who hates the Dallas Cowboys is FOX SPORTS analyst Shannon Sharpe.

The Hall of Fame tight end also likes to troll the Cowboys, but it's more in an attempt to poke fun at Skip Bayless, his fellow co-host of their show Undisputed.

Bayless is a HUGE Cowboys fan who used to cover the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News back in the 1990's. He has also written several books about the team.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe How I’m watching Skip walk in to work today 🤣🤣🤣 How I’m watching Skip walk in to work today 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hhlGe6awWb

Sharpe knows how big of a Cowboys fan Bayless is, and he likes to drag him for his devotion to the team.

In turn, however, there have been times over the years when Bayless has gotten under Sharpe's skin when the Cowboys have won.

Sharpe is also not the biggest fan of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Stephen A. has also taken his share of jabs from Cowboys fans and former players such as Michael Irvin, a former Hall of Fame wide receiver for the Cowboys. Like Bayless, every once and awhile, Irvin gets his shots in on Stephen A.

But despite the hate, the Cowboys are still one of the most popular franchises in the NFL and have millions of fans around the world.

Edited by LeRon Haire