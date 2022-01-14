Jimmy Garoppolo ranked as one of the worst QBs in Playoffs by ESPN

Despite taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was listed by ESPN as one of the worst quarterbacks coming into this weekend's NFL playoff games.

Earlier in the season, Garoppolo struggled often but lately, as he did against their critical matchup against the LA Rams last week.

But in the end, he came through and lead the 49ers to victory by throwing for over 300 yards and only 1 touchdown.

Jimmy G. led his team back in the final minutes of their game against the Rams to tie it up and then marched the 49ers down the field for a game-winning field goal in overtime, sending them to the playoffs against the NFC East champs, the Dallas Cowboys.

The former New England Patriot's backup quarterback not getting the respect that he deserves shouldn't come as a shock. This is the same player who many thought would be traded to another team after the 49ers drafted rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance was expected to step right in and take Garoppolo's place and when that didn't happen, the veteran stepped in and did the unexpected: he took his team to the playoffs.

Garoppolo might not have the same skill set as Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady, but that doesn't mean him nor the 49ers can't pull off an upset.

Why is Jimmy Garoppolo not considered a top QB?

One of the reasons Jimmy G isn't considered one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the league, according to ESPN, is because he's not a great downfield passer.

The label has stuck with him since he played in the Super Bowl a few years ago, missing a few downfield passes.

Another label that has stuck to the veteran quarterback is that he is injury prone. Since joining the 49ers, Jimmy G has missed 24 games due to injury.

One of the reasons the 49ers went after Lance in the draft was because of the constant injuries that Tom Brady's former disciple has had over the years.

Lance has had a few opportunities this year to take over the starting role, but he could never overtake Garoppolo in the quarterback competition.

And now that he has his starting role again, what is the team going to do after the season is over? Do they keep him and let Lance learn behind him or do they trade him to another team and get more players and build around the young quarterback?

Garoppolo's play of late has put the 49ers in an interesting position which will only get even more interesting if he is able to take his team to the Super Bowl.

