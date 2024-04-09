NFL analyst sheds light on disconnect between CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jones

The negotiation between CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jones appears to be heading toward a bump in the road as reports have surfaced that the wide receiver is considering a holdout. However, fans want to know specifically where the snag is between Jones and Lamb. Speaking on "Pro Football Talk", former NFL quarterback Chris Simms explained the rift.

"[00:02:43] Here they were last year without other weapons on the team, and they had to ride him so hard that now his stats look like he might be the top receiver in football, which I say he is not. Now they're stuck in the corner [with] him asking... to be the highest-paid receiver in football. [00:03:26]"

In other words, CeeDee Lamb put up some of the best stats by a wide receiver last year and wants to be paid as much if not more than every other wideout. Meanwhile, Jerry Jones doesn't believe the Dallas Cowboys have the best wide receiver in the game, so he is hesitant to pay on that level. With both sides still seemingly far apart, this is where the root of the disconnect.

How much time does Jerry Jones have to wrap up CeeDee Lamb's negotiation?

CeeDee Lamb at Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys

Of course, with the wide receiver heading toward a holdout, many fans are looking for estimates on how long they'll need to prepare to wait for a resolution. Jerry Jones isn't afraid to take his time with negotiations, as evidenced by Dak Prescott's 2020 franchise tag. Prescott's rookie deal ended in 2019 and it took until 2021 to get his multi-year deal done.

With the quarterback also heading toward the final year of his deal alongside CeeDee Lamb, one may believe that Jones will have to use his franchise tag on Prescott and be forced to do business with the receiver. However, Prescott has a no-franchise tag clause, meaning that Jones would have a franchise tag available for Lamb.

Meaning, the negotiation process between the wide receiver and his general manager could theoretically go through the 2027 season. Of course, few players draw multiple franchise tags in a row (Kirk Cousins might be the most famous in recent memory). Fewer players manage to hold out for an entire season and draw a big market or a resolution that they "won."

As such, consider April to be the "preseason" for the holdout, with the stakes ratcheting up in July and continuing to do so into the regular season. Most such holdouts are resolved in one way or another by mid-August. Will Lamb be an exception?