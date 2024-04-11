NFL analyst shows Jerry Jones what it means to go “all-in” in Texas

Jerry Jones missed out on free agency, and he seems to be delaying decisions regarding Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Mike McCarthy's futures. Meanwhile, the Texans have taken an entirely different approach than the Cowboys and have made some significant moves this offseason. They have signed three stars to play alongside C.J. Stroud.

On Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio compared the actions of one Texas team to the other.

"There are notable additions for the Houston Texans, who are proving to the other team in Texas what it means to go all-in. One team says it. The other team does it," Florio said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Joe Mixon, Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter. Are you kidding me? First time ever a team has added a thousand-yard rusher, a thousand-yard receiver, and a ten-plus sack edge rusher."

Of course, the Cowboys did make one addition this offseason in the form of linebacker Eric Kendricks, but it pales in comparison to Houston.

Joe Mixon rushed for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns last year. It was the fourth time in his career he had surpassed 1,000 yards in a season. Stefon Diggs, a receiver with 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns, was traded, causing a stir online.

Danielle Hunter, a top-ten free agent to several analysts, went to Houston. Hunter is coming off the best season of his career, racking up 16.5 sacks and 83 combined tackles.

Jerry Jones accomplishes more for University of Arkansas than Cowboys in 2024

Jerry Jones at Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys

Jones' NFL team has undergone less change than the University of Arkansas. The University of Arkansas made a head coaching move, hiring renowned coach John Calipari from Kentucky. According to NBC Sports and Cowboys Wire, Jerry Jones had a hand in it.

Jones continues to donate to the University of Arkansas, his alma mater, potentially allowing the university to get better players due to NIL deals. It also allowed them to win over Calipari.

While the Cowboys' financial woes with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb continue, Jones seemingly has done more for the University of Arkansas' basketball team than his own squad in the NFL.

Will that comparison flip after the NFL Draft?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk" and H/T Sportskeeda.