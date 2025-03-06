Ashton Jeanty is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. The running back from Boise State finished his college career with a fantastic year, finishing as runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Now, it's time to focus on the pros.

In recent years, there has been a lower number of running backs taken in the first round of the draft. Jeanty, however, feels like a lock to hear his name called on the first night. There are many options, with mock drafts from analysts ranging from #6 (Las Vegas Raiders) to #20 (Denver Broncos).

A new option was discussed by Daniel Jeremiah, the NFL draft analyst for NFL Network. Jeremiah thinks that the Bears could take a look at the running back in the 10th overall pick, loading their offense even more to help in Caleb Williams' development.

"Ashton Jeanty, now, to me, is legitimately in the conversation there. If you're the Bears, just think about those three young guys with Odunze, Caleb Williams and now all of a sudden, the next year, you throw Ashton in there. That can be a fun, fun trio to grow with," he said.

Ben Johnson could replicate Jahmyr Gibbs' plan with Ashton Jeanty

In 2023, Johnson built an offense that was based on strong personnel to make things easier for Jared Goff. It worked, as the Lions won the division in back-to-back years and made the conference championship game.

If the Bears draft the running back, the same plan will come to fruition. They have already moved to bolster the offensive line, trading for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. The wide receiver group has DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, and there's the expectation of a new contract for Keenan Allen.

Just as in Detroit, Johnson is loading the offense around the quarterback to make his job easier. Caleb Williams will be entering his second season in 2025 and the most important thing for the new head coach is to develop the quarterback. His job will be judged by results but Williams' development will be crucial.

In 2023, Jahmyr Gibbs was the 12th overall pick in the draft. Jeanty could follow the same path in the 10th pick and give the quarterback a great running back to pair.

