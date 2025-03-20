NFL analyst speculates Deion and Shedeur Sanders working together to tank Colorado QB's draft stock

NFL analyst Bomani Jones came up with an explanation for Shedeur Sanders' draft stock decrease after he was a lock to be a top-three selection this year. Jones speculated that Sanders could be trying to manipulate the 2025 Draft so he can arrive at his desired team.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Right Time" with Bomani Jones, the veteran analyst explained what could be happening behind the scenes.

"I don't think that it was a rebellion of 'I rebuke the process and the process is beneath my respect.' That's unlikely to be what happened. The boy might be an orifice, I'm not saying he is, but that is possible. The people who were cutting him slack were saying that they wondered if he was doing it on purpose. It was either that off putting, or it seemed to be calculated.

"If your dad's Deion Sanders, you don't necessarily need to get the money that comes from going early and everything else. I think that would be, rather than showing a disrespect for the process, that would be attempting to manipulate the process to get to the place that you want to go."

Shedeur Sanders is coming off a strong senior season with the Colorado Buffaloes, taking the team to a bowl game after posting a 9-4 record (7-2 in the conference).

Sanders posted some of the best numbers of his college career in 2024, recording 353 completions (74%), 4,134 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns.

Former NFL HC says Giants shouldn't draft Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is expected to take his talents to New York, as the Giants are seemingly looking to draft him with the No. 3 overall pick.

While this looks great on paper, former New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini warned against the Giants drafting Sanders since he'd have to face Jayden Daniels and be compared to the second-year quarterback constantly.

On Tuesday's episode of "First Thing First," Mangini said:

"It's not just the NFC East, but it's the Jayden Daniels shadow. You've got the Super Bowl champs, but you also have what Jayden did, which now is the bar, and it's going to be over and over again that's going to be talked about in comparison to how you're doing."

The 2025 NFL draft is still over a month away, but the discussions about Shedeur Sanders' draft stock remain a hot topic among fans and analysts.

