NFL analyst states Tyreek Hill no longer wanted to play with Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill is now a Miami Dolphin. In a moved that shocked the entire NFL world, the 28-year-old signed a four-year deal worth $120 million with the AFC team.

It is certainly an odd move as many have wondered why Hill would pass up the opportunity to continue playing alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Well, according to Rich Eisen, the receiver did not want to play with the former MVP and Super Bowl champion anymore.

Speaking on his show, The Rich Eisen Show, the analyst stated that the receiver essentially said that he did not want to play with Mahomes anymore while also saying that money was a factor in the move.

Eisen said:

"Stunning that Tyreek Hill wanted out, I mean, that you're basically saying, 'I don't want to play with Mahomes anymore' is essentially what you're saying. Money is apparently the factor that again, this will all come out. He wanted to go to Miami. It appears the Jets and the Dolphins were last in to try and acquire him.

“The Jets did not offer a first-round selection. I mean, would you trade the fourth overall or the 10th overall pick for Tyreek Hill? I mean, no, thank you. I mean, the first-round pick that the Dolphins coughed up was 29th overall. So that's practically a second-round pick. And it just comes with the fifth year of contractual control you have with your draft choice. And so I'm not broken up that the Jets didn't get him. I don't think they're ready for him yet. To be honest with you. I don't think that you know that Zach Wilson, if Zach Wilson looked like Justin Herbert, in year one, I'd be like, okay, he didn't. He didn't.

Eisen added:

“The kid barely looks like he's old enough to drive and you're gonna go, you know, get him a $30 million a year wide receiver who's kind of like, I want the football. Now he can demand it, and he'll get it because he's so damn wide open all the time. You know? But the Chiefs aren't better for it. And we'll see you know, Tyreek Hill is richer for it. We will see if he will. I'll put it to you this way. Even though the Chiefs aren't better for it. Who do you think is going to appear in an AFC Championship game next? The Dolphins or the Chiefs."

Tyreek Hill boosts Miami Dolphins' offensive arsenal

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

It has been a busy few weeks for the Dolphins. They've acquired Hill, along with star tackle Terron Armstead and former Cowboys receiver Cedric Wilson. These additions will complement the talent already on the roster.

PFF @PFF The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, per @AdamSchefter The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, per @AdamSchefter https://t.co/x83bz2VFVH

Tua Tagovailoa is going to have some serious weapons to throw at this upcoming season. Already with the likes of Jaylen Waddle, DaVante Parker and Mike Gesicki, Miami is going to put up some serious points.

Add in a stellar defense and suddenly new head coach Mike McDaniel could have a team bound for the playoffs. For the first time in a long time, Miami has some genuine belief around the organization as it looks to go one step further than last season and make it to the playoffs.

