“It’s a risk for a team that’s usually pretty solid” - NFL analyst voices caution over Steelers drafting Kenny Pickett 

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2021 NFL season knowing that they would be in the market for a starting quarterback for the first time since 2003. This was the last time the organization played without Ben Roethlisberger at the position.

Big Ben decided to hang up his cleats after 18 seasons with the Black and Gold.

The team took a major step to answer that question in the first-round of last night's NFL Draft by selecting University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick.

But NFL analyst Kyle Brandt believes that the Steelers, known for their stability, may be making a mistake choosing Pickett with the 20th pick in the draft. Here's what Brandt had to say about the matter on Good Morning Football:

“They’re not vulnerable in Pittsburgh. They don't change coaches, they don't change quarterbacks. It’s a vulnerable pick. This needs to work for them. This is not like when they took Mason Rudolph fairly early in the draft and Ben was still there. If Rudolph doesn't work out, as maybe he hasn’t, you have Ben. This needs to work."

Brandt continued to speak on a similar situation that unfolded at the Chicago Bears.

"Fans were chatting a lot yesterday that Mitch Trubisky got "Mike Glennoned." This refers to the Chicago Bears bringing in Mike Glennon to be their presumptive starter, as the Steelers have with Trubisky. Then they took a quarterback in the first-round of the draft, which was Trubisky, in this case, Pickett. There's already a discussion about when Pickett is going to start. When is Trubisky going to sit? Will Trubisky definitely start the season?"

Brandt concluded his statement, musing on whether or not Pittsburgh can withstand this situation not working out.

"We've seen decades of Pittsburgh just marching out their quarterback and probably winning whatever AFC game they're playing. We don't know if Kenny Pickett is good. They put themselves out there a little bit with a first-round quarterback who is not a superstar. If this doesn't work out? Three or four years of struggling, you don't see that from Pittsburgh. It's a bit of a risk for a team that's usually pretty solid."

Day two of the 2022 NFL Draft continues tonight. Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers will tune in to find out which other players the franchise will select. Pittsburgh is renowned for having excellent drafts and finding value with their selections after the first day of the draft.

How will the Pittsburgh Steelers fare next season with Kenny Pickett?

The Pittsburgh Steelers now know that Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or Kenny Pickett will be their next signal caller next season. After 18 Hall of Fame seasons from now-retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, this will be an interesting spectacle.

Teams rarely select a quarterback in the first-round to sit him (it happens but not as often as before), so there is a belief that Pickett may start next season. So what is the ceiling for the team, regardless of who is starting?

Pittsburgh returns with a defense that led the league in sacks for the fifth consecutive season. NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt spearheaded this campaign and is now tied with Michael Strahan as the all-time single-season sack leader with 22.5.

The Steelers also brought back Pro Bowl lineman Cameron Heyward and Pro Bowl defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to solidify the defense once again.

On offense, the team has playmakers in running back Najee Harris and receivers Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson.

Over the past few seasons, Roethlisberger struggled but the team was able to make the playoffs last season after finishing 9-7-1. What followed was an ugly 42-21 wildcard defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The hope is that Pickett will develop as time progresses. For now, if he can avoid turnovers, the team could compete for the AFC North title. With the Cincinnati Bengals reborn, the Cleveland Browns making big offseason moves and the Baltimore Ravens always a threat, Pickett will have his work cut out for him.

