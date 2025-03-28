NFL analyst stunned by Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen’s last-ditch effort in “do-or-die” situation

This season could be the last of New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen in New York. After some thought Daboll and Schoen would be let go after another disappointing season with the Giants last season, owner John Mara retained both for another season.

In what's viewed as a make-or-break season for the Giants brass and management, their most important task this offseason was figuring out their quarterback solution after 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones didn't work out for them.

This offseason, the Giants signed veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. They missed out on some of the other top quarterbacks this offseason, such as Sam Darnold, Geno Smith and Aaron Rodgers.

On Friday's edition of Pro Football Talk, Michael Holley spoke about how stunned he was at the Giants' last-ditch effort to save their future by adding Winston and Wilson.

Holley said,

"Can you imagine, you know, getting this kind of hey, do or die, this message from your boss, and the best you can come up with is you sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, and you bring back Tommy DeVito. Wow."

"There's no way, Mike, if my job is on the line, with all respect to those guys, my job is on the line. There's no way I'm going I'm looking at James Winston and Russell Wilson to save me." (4:13)

New York Giants could draft a quarterback in next month's draft

Shedeur Sanders during Oklahoma State v Colorado - Source: Getty

While Brian Daboll and the New York Giants may not have the franchise quarterback of the future on their current roster, they could draft him with their third overall pick in the first round of next month's draft.

Everyone knows Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson aren't long-term answers. The Giants still needed to add a veteran or two this offseason, and they did that.

Holding the third overall pick, the Giants could possibly land Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. At the same time, there's a good chance both the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns use the No. 1 and No. 2 pick on those two quarterbacks. If not, then the Giants could select one of the two.

If both quarterbacks are gone by the time the Giants pick at No. 3, they could draft one of the other quarterbacks, such as Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart or Kyle McCord, in the second round if any of them are there.

What do you think Brian Daboll and the company will do on draft night?

