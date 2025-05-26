NFL analyst suggests Aaron Rodgers' arrival in Pittsburgh could spell doom for Steelers' $1,100,000 QB

The Aaron Rodgers saga has been the talk of the town this offseason. The four-time NFL MVP was released by the New York Jets earlier this year. Since then, the rumors of him joining the Pittsburgh Steelers have been doing the rounds in the NFL world.

Recently, it was revealed that the Steelers will hold the first of their six OTA practices without the veteran. However, NFL analyst Mike Florio believes that if Rodgers arrives in Pittsburgh, it could spell doom for the team's current QB, Skylar Thompson.

The Steelers are expected to go forward with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and rookie Will Howard as their signal caller if Aaron Rodgers does not sign. But if the veteran does, Thompson, who signed a one-year, $1,100,000 contract, could be benched or shown the door. Covering the situation, Mike Florio wrote:

"If Rodgers shows up, Thompson likely inches toward the endangered species list in Pittsburgh." [H/T: NBC Sports]

In typical Aaron Rodgers fashion, the former Packers QB could silently show up and reveal that he has signed a new contract. Back in March, he did quietly visit the Steelers, so the possibility of him being sneaky again cannot be ruled out.

While flirting with the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers recently made his feelings known about playing for another NFL team

The Pittsburgh Steelers fans are closely watching Aaron Rodgers, anticipating his next move. But it seems like a fan of a different team wants the veteran to play for them.

Recently, NFL insider Jack Sperry posted a video in which a Saints fan asked Rodgers if he would like to play for the New Orleans side:

"You are a free agent now. Would you ever consider playing for the Saints and making us (New Orleans Saints) great again," the fan asked Rodgers.

Responding to the fan in a joking way, Rodgers said:

"No. That's the answer. I played there a couple times, but no. The answer is no."

The chances of Rodgers joining the New Orleans Saints are very bleak. The NFC South side drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the NFL draft this year. They also have Spencer Rattler as a QB option. So, adding the 41-year-old to the roster doesn't make much sense for them.

