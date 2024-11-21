NFL analyst suggests Drew Lock might be “privately” livid with Tommy DeVito leapfrogging to starting role

Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito both have waited months for an opportunity to get back on the gridiron to prove their worth. Aside from a short cameo by Lock, both haven't gotten any chance while Daniel Jones continued to lose games. However, at the apparent breakthrough moment Lock had been waiting for as the team's second quarterback, the opportunity was skipped to DeVito.

In an interview with Drew Lock, the backup Giants quarterback gave his reaction to the news, which NFL analyst Mike Florio didn't appear to completely buy. Here's what Lock said in an SNY clip via "Pro Football Talk."

"Again, that's a question I might still have for myself... it was expressed to me that I was going to be the two and it's an interesting situation," Lock said. [00:00:37][15.0] clip via PFT

Florio then opened the door to a different true reaction on "Pro Football Talk":

Mike Florio: [00:01:53] "Look, I respect the reaction from Drew Lock. And a lot of times what people will say publicly is different from what they'd say privately. But they didn't put themselves in this position," Florio said. [00:02:06][13.0] PFT

It makes sense from an emotional perspective. If one works toward a goal, being told they're close to it and then the one behind gets the nod, it would be natural to have some type of reaction. Of course, if there was any reaction, Lock kept it private and out of the public eye. That said, calling it "interesting," might be as close to the smoking gun as we're going to get.

Exploring Drew Lock vs Tommy DeVito's cases to be Giants starter

Drew Lock at New York Giants at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Both quarterbacks had cases to be the starters of the New York Giants following Daniel Jones' benching. On one hand, Lock has started 23 games in his career, so he knows how to work an offense. He even has had moments of greatness, including a memorable 2019 run in which he threw for seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Lastly, he was already in second place on the depth chart.

Tommy DeVito, meanwhile, has thrown for eight touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games of action. His lone tape comes from his rookie year, so there's a reason to believe he could grow into a Brock Purdy-like backup quarterback success story. Of course, the odds of this are not high, but that potential could be more enticing than Lock, who might have already seen his best days in the NFL.

That said, there also is much more national attention on DeVito and thus, more attention for the New York Giants with the quarterback. This could help give fans reasons to buy tickets to the remaining games.

