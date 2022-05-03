"If I'm Aaron Rodgers, I'm a little bit heated" - NFL analyst suspects Packers QB could once again be frustrated with GM's decisions

Entering the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last Thursday night, many expected the Green Bay Packers to draft a receiver, but they used both of their first-round picks on defensive players from Georgia.

NFL analyst and former linebacker Emmanuel Acho expressed on Speak for Yourself that other teams like the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys were aggressive in replacing their star receivers, whereas the Packers were not. Acho said:

“Dallas, they lose, they get rid of Dez Bryant, 2016, they never replaced him. Next thing you know they struggle. Now let's let's try the first round pick for Amari Cooper. Keep Amari Cooper for three years and get rid of Amari Cooper.

Next, he discussed the Giants:

The New York football Giants (traded) Odell Beckham. The Giants never tried to replace Beckham, we try to piecemeal him let's go with Golden Tate here maybe a little kid Kadarius Tony there, Evan Ingram. You never replace him and look what happened to the Giants?"

Acho added that he'd be heated if he were Aaron Rodgers since they didn't replace Davante Adams with a bonafide star. He added:

"You get rid of Davante Adams, so you know one of the best receivers in the league if not the best. The best receiver in football and you don't replace him with a bonafide one, and that's where if I'm Rodgers, I'm a little bit heated. I don't mind you taking a one from me. But I need a one in return.”

The Green Bay Packers drafted wide receiver Christian Watson, out of NDSU in the second-round

After losing three wide receivers in the offseason, Green Bay signed Sammy Watkins from the Baltimore Ravens and were expected to sign a receiver in the first round of the draft. The Packers didn't use either of their first-round picks on a wide receiver. Instead they selected one with their third pick, drafting Christian Watson out of North Dakota State at number 34.

The decision not to trade up in the draft or take a receiver in the first round was a controversial one for many in the media and it has been discussed at length ever since.

All this aside, Watson looks like a great prospect for Green Bay. He recorded 43 receptions for 801 yards and seven receiving touchdowns for the Bison in 2021. He has the chance to become the number one wide receiver in Green Bay and could perhaps fill the void left after the departure of Adams.

Green Bay will be looking to put last year's divisional round 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers behind them .They are expected to challenge for the Super Bowl in what promises to be a very exciting 2022 season.

