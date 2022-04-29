"Give him ownership" - Insider advises Packers to include Aaron Rodgers in NFL Draft decisions

The Green Bay Packers are one of the few teams with multiple first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

While they lost three wide receivers this off-season, including All-Pro Davante Adams, one would think they would use at least one of those picks to draft a wide receiver to become the number one receiver in Green Bay.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN.

PFT's Mike Florio thinks the Packers should include Rodgers in their draft plans.

Florio said:

“They should be leaning on Rodgers to help them select and give him ownership of who they take get him buy in make him feel like he wants to take this guy under the his wing to prove that when he gave his input that this should be the guy that really was the right and that would be smart and that’s the kind of stuff he wants to do. So I think things have been so weird and dysfunctional with the Packers. I definitely don’t leave anything that is said by anyone about the relationship with Aaron Rodgers, because who the hell knows.”

Florio added that the Packers must come out of tonight’s draft with a number one receiver.

Florio added:

"But they would be wise if they got him involved and got him interested in making the most out of whoever it is they pick. And they have to, they have to come out of the draft with a receiver that they think could be the number one right away.”

Whenever Rodgers hasn’t been included in the Packers’ moves, he gets disgruntled

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman



Rodgers says whoever the pick is, he'll track down his phone number and welcome him to the team tonight -- if the Packers don't trade out. Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow : "We haven't picked a skill player in the first round in 15 years, so that would be kind of cool."Rodgers says whoever the pick is, he'll track down his phone number and welcome him to the team tonight -- if the Packers don't trade out. Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "We haven't picked a skill player in the first round in 15 years, so that would be kind of cool."Rodgers says whoever the pick is, he'll track down his phone number and welcome him to the team tonight -- if the Packers don't trade out.

When the Packers selected Love, Sports Illustrated's Peter King said it upset Rodgers.

King said:

"I'll tell you what he thinks, he's pissed off. Wouldn't you be? You realize that when the Green Bay Packers have been sitting there for the last four drafts and Aaron Rodgers said, 'Give me a weapon, give me a weapon. Get me some receivers' and the Packers have never—unless you consider Ty Montgomery, who was switched to running back after being a college receiver at Stanford—they have not picked a wide receiver in the top 100 picks in the last four drafts when they have had a significant need in the last two years. Now, they have pick 62 tonight and they will pick a receiver, I would guess."

If the Packers want to keep Rodgers happy, they'll include him in their draft plans and any future moves they make.

