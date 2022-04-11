"Not the QB class you go crazy for" - Analyst questions lack of talent in 2022 NFL Draft

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes discussed the QB class on her self-titled show, The Mina Kimes Show.

Kimes stated that the New Orleans Saints and their on-field needs this season:

“I mean that's a good point especially with we kind of assumed okay, you bring in a quarterback you got champagne, you'll figure it out you'll you know if you're let's say trying to draft a quarterback, I think there's just two ways to go one is win now mode one is win later mode. I guess they could be trying to show the difference. Win now mode is what we associate with the Saints. So, I would like to your point my first thought is okay, well I guess they want to first round picks and we want one of them to be of the above the Chargers you mentioned the needs I would also throw in safety having lost Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins they brought in Marcus may but you name the needs.”

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report Could the #Saints package 16+19 to move up for Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett? League sources say they’re high on both QBs and will consider trading up to secure one of them. ⚜️ Could the #Saints package 16+19 to move up for Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett? League sources say they’re high on both QBs and will consider trading up to secure one of them. ⚜️

Kimes concluded her statement by saying that this QB draft class is nothing to go crazy for if you’re the Saints:

“The other option is that they actually are doing this for a quarterback which is wild on a number of levels. One of which is they're paying not just Jameis Winston but also Andy Dalton a fair amount of money this year and this is not the quarterback class you go crazy for in terms of you know, like future sacrificing future picks and whatever so I have no idea but you know, we got their needs down.”

This offseason, New Orleans re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million-dollar contract. The contract includes a $14 million-dollar signing bonus, $21 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $14 million.

Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_ Jameis Winston signed his new two-year contract at the Saints facility in Metairie on Wednesday. He’s officially a Saint again. Jameis Winston signed his new two-year contract at the Saints facility in Metairie on Wednesday. He’s officially a Saint again.

He’ll earn a base salary of $1.2 million and a signing bonus of $14 million while having a cap hit of $4 million and a dead cap value of $15.2 million.

Andy Dalton signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Saints, including a $1,020,000 signing bonus, $3 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $3 million.

Who are some of the QBs in the 2022 NFL Draft Class?

University of Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

While this year’s QB draft class may not be as jam-packed as last year’s, several talented signal-callers are.

Two of the top QBs on many NFL teams’ draft boards are Malik Willis of Liberty and Kenny Pickett of the University of Pittsburgh. You also have Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, and Carson Strong of Nevada.

We’ll see where these QB prospects land in the 2022 NFL Draft.

