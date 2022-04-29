“I don’t think he’s a guy that can go face to face with Lamar Jackson” - NFL analyst doesn’t rate new Steelers QB 

After being taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kenny Pickett became the first and only quarterback selected in the first-round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Dan Orlovsky talked about the signing and compared him to the AFC North quarterbacks on First Take. Orlovsky said that he doesn't think Pickett can compete with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, or Deshaun Watson. Orlovsky said:

“From day one, it should be an open competition between him and Mitchell Trubisky. Absolutely true. I think the Steelers are better today. The mistake is I don't think that Kenny Pickett is a guy that can go face-to-face with Lamar Jackson. Or with Joe Burrow. Or with Deshaun Watson. I do not believe he has that high-end talent."

He expanded on his thoughts at the time:

"That's why I sit there and I was one of those people that said Steelers at 20, Malik Willis is the only guy in this draft at that spot you feel talent-wise can at least throw punch for punch with those guys. I think Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky are pretty much the same player."

Orlovsky added that he was puzzled that the Steelers didn't draft Willis because of his potential upside. Orlovsky added:

"They are good athletes. They use their legs to help them become better players. Average with their accuracy and they're mechanically flawed. That's the reality. Neither has this high-end ability where if he's got good coaches and good talent around him, you go, ‘this dude is an absolute superstar. Pay him whatever you want.’ Pittsburgh at 20 if Malik Willis is there, take him. I don't think that the Steelers can sit there and say within their own division, they've got a quarterback that gives them a chance over the next decade.”

While this quarterback class was considered to be pretty weak, it proved true as Pickett was only the first quarterback taken in the first-round.

The last time only one quarterback was selected in the first-round was in 2013, when the Buffalo Bills selected EJ Manuel out of Florida State.

With rounds 2 and 3 taking place tonight, the expectation is that many quarterbacks will start to come off the board, including Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, and others.

In a tough AFC North, Pickett will have to hit the ground running to silence his critics.

