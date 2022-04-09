“He’s going to get paid, too” - NFL analyst thinks Deebo Samuel will get paid after 49ers move on from Jimmy Garoppolo

Deebo Samuel is one of the many young superstar receivers whose name pops up in trade talks. Samuel is entering the final year of his contract and is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-2023 season.

Rich Eisen spoke about the 49ers current situation and Deebo Samuel on the Rich Eisen Show. Eisen believes the 49ers will extend Samuel, but it will be after they move on from their quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

Eisen said:

“Here's the deal. He deserves all the cash. We know that. He's going to get paid, too. I believe what's at play here, and I think a lot of everyone else in the NFL community sees it, too. And I imagine it's been explained to Deebo Samuel, like ‘Hey, Deebo. There is a guy on the roster who's making a ton of money that we do not plan to have on the roster at some point. His name is Jimmy Garoppolo, the guy who threw you all those passes. The guy who handed you on all those jet sweeps the football. The one who tossed you the football on all those unique running plays that we cooked up for you. At some point, he's going to be out.’”

Samuel was drafted in the second-round of the 2019 NFL draft out of South Carolina. Last season, he earned his first Pro-Bowl selection and was also selected to the first-team All-Pro, while setting a record for most rushing touchdowns in a single season for a wide receiver with eight. San Francisco used his versatility and made a lot of package plays for him last season, where he was utilized as a running back.

Deebo Samuel has unfollowed the team and changed his profile picture to remove any team logo

This week, Deebo Samuel removed his 49ers profile picture and unfollowed the team on his Instagram account. He also deleted around 80 posts, most containing pics of him in his 49ers uniform.

Could mean something. Could be trolling. But it happened. Deebo Samuel has removed his #49ers profile picture, unfollowed the team, and has deleted over 80 posts (was at 248, now at 164) from his Instagram account.Deebo is entering the final year of his rookie contract.Could mean something. Could be trolling. But it happened. Deebo Samuel has removed his #49ers profile picture, unfollowed the team, and has deleted over 80 posts (was at 248, now at 164) from his Instagram account.Deebo is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Could mean something. Could be trolling. But it happened. https://t.co/0KXDbBw3dU

This has become very common for athletes when they are feeling displeased with their current situation regarding their team. While this could just be smoke, it is a bit concerning for the 49ers as he enters a contract year and can make it a distraction.

In his three-year career, Samuel has recorded 167 receptions, 2,598 yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns. Samuel also has 81 career rushing attempts for 550 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

