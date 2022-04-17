“They’ll struggle offensively” - NFL analyst thinks Aaron Rodgers’ Super Bowl window is closed without Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers is nearing the end of his career, and he'll likely play out his recent three-year extension and retire after it's up, if not before then.

While Green Bay locked up Rodgers for what looks like the rest of his career, they traded away their best target in wide receiver Davante Adams.

Former NFL safety and current analyst Ryan Clark thinks the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl run window is now closed with the departure of Adams.

Clark said:

“Listen, I don't necessarily believe that the Green Bay Packers were going to win the Super Bowl this year as it was. Let's look at this team the last three years. They've won 13 games, Molly. They got to the NFC Championship twice. You lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you lose to the San Francisco 49ers, and this year, you lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, and they only scored 13 points.

So this was a team that had trouble producing points and critical moments the last three seasons. And you had the best wide receiver in football. And you mentioned they also lost M.V.S, and now Davante Adams is in Las Vegas, and you have Aaron Rodgers who is on the deal where it's gonna be hard to go out and get veteran pass-catchers who have produced recently."

Clark added that the Packers offense will struggle with guys like Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins leading their receiving group.

Clark added:

"You go out, you get Sammy Watkins. But we know whether it was in Kansas City two years ago, or Baltimore last year, he struggled with injuries. He struggled with production. And now Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard are your two top receivers? Robert Tonyan, coming off of a knee injury.

And so when you think about this team as a whole, I believe they'll struggle offensively, even with having Aaron Rodgers. Because we know what he's looked like when Davante Adams has not been available. Nathaniel Hackett's now in Denver. There's so much change happening on this offense in Green Bay, and this is a team that had lacked offense in the playoff situations."

Aaron Rodgers is 10-1 in his career without Davante Adams

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Just the thought of losing a receiver like Davante Adams is a big deal, and one would think Rodgers would not reach the same success without him.

According to Statmuse, Aaron Rodgers has a 10-1 career record in games played without Davante Adams since 2015.

IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers



• 6 Wins

• 0 Losses

• 17 Touchdowns

• 1 Interception

• 70.3% Completion

• 125.1 Passer Rating



Franchise Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ last 6 games without Davante Adams• 6 Wins• 0 Losses• 17 Touchdowns• 1 Interception• 70.3% Completion• 125.1 Passer RatingFranchise Quarterback #GoPackGo Aaron Rodgers’ last 6 games without Davante Adams• 6 Wins• 0 Losses• 17 Touchdowns• 1 Interception• 70.3% Completion• 125.1 Passer RatingFranchise Quarterback #GoPackGo https://t.co/wm6AVpaysf

It could be coincidental that Rodgers has played near-flawless without Adams, but it will be hard to reach the same success without him. Rodgers will have to adjust to his new receiving group, which will be without three receivers from last year's team, including All-Pro Davante Adams.

Edited by Windy Goodloe