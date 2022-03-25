3 WRs Packers must consider as Aaron Rodgers' offensive weapon

The Green Bay Packers made a wise decision to trade wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month.

The Packers and Adams couldn't agree on a long-term deal after the star receiver was placed on the franchise tag. Adams was vocal about not playing on the franchise tag, and days later, he was traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round pick in this year's draft.

To make matters worse for Green Bay, they lost wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.

Following the departure of these three receivers this off-season, the Packers will need to add a receiver or two this off-season to fill those voids. Green Bay has two first-round picks and two second-round picks to work with, but the draft is a month away. Here are three wide receivers the Packers should target right now to help out Aaron Rodgers.

3 WRs the Green Bay Packers should sign

#1 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

Odell Beckham Jr. is fresh off a Super-Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams. OBJ is also fresh off of tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl. At age 29 and coming off of your second ACL, it is a concern in the future, but Beckham Jr. has still been productive the last few seasons. Beckham Jr. recorded 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the post-season, including the Super Bowl's first touchdown. He still has some juice left in the tank and can ring chase with Rodgers in Green Bay.

#2 - Julio Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Julio Jones is an exciting option. Last season, the Tennesse Titans acquired Jones from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2022 2nd-round pick and a 2023 4th-round pick. In 10 regular-season games last season with the Titans, Jones recorded 31 receptions, 434 yards, and one TD. Before the last two seasons, Jones recorded six straight 1,000-yard seasons and was one of the best wide receivers in the 2010s.

#3 - Will Fuller

Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders

Fuller is a former first-round pick from the 2016 NFL draft. Fuller has been unlucky most of his career, dealing with several injuries that have kept him from playing an entire season. He had a career year in 2020 where he recorded a career-high in receptions (53), receiving yards (879), and touchdowns (8.)

When healthy, Fuller is a reliable deep-threat that has breakaway speed. Due to his injuries, he could be a cheaper target for the Packers and can certainly help out in the deep game.

