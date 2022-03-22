"It surprised me actually" - Former NFL player baffled Davante Adams didn't mention Aaron Rodgers in Packers farewell post

The Green Bay Packers had one ugly breakup this off-season, but it wasn't with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It was with his favorite target, wide receiver Davante Adams.

While the Packers were able to retain Rodgers this off-season by signing him to a three-year $150 million extension. They weren't able to do the same for Adams as they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the last day of the franchise tag window, the Packers tagged Adams, as the two could not come to terms on a long-term deal. Shortly after being tagged, Adams announced he would not play on the franchise tag, and was soon dealt to the Raiders.

Former NFL player Marcus Spears said on ESPN's Get Up that he was surprised Davante Adams never mentioned Rodgers in his farewell post.

"Um, it surprised me actually. And now, you know, obviously knowing that the Davante and Derek Carr relationship was more so of what this decision was about. It still was about Aaron Rodgers and what we've watched for two years with the uncertainty of him if he would be back, I think it speaks volumes that these guys had this tight connection. And Aaron was on the other hand of Davante being as elite of a wide receiver as we saw in the league, and you don't make mention on your way out it's similar to when when Tom Brady didn't mention the Patriots, when he quote unquote retired initially."

Spears added that it was strange, considering all the success the two have had with one another.

"So yeah, I think it's I think it's something that I don't think this is something that slipped your mind, I'm not gonna make a huge deal out of it. I know both of these franchises are trying to move on. But this is not one of those things that slipped your mind when you've done so much work and had so much success with one particular guy that has been a part of your journey and your success as much as anybody in the league and you didn't mention them in your in your going away."

Davante Adams will join former college teammate Derek Carr in Las Vegas

Following the trade, Adams has been re-united with his former college quarterback in Derek Carr. While Green Bay did eventually offer Adams more money than what he got on his new contract with the Raiders, he simply wanted to go there and play with Derek Carr.

The two will be back together in the NFL, this time for the foreseeable future in Las Vegas.

