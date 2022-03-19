"Green Bay is on on a trajectory of just going downhill" - NFL analyst reckons Packers have shot themselves in the foot

The Green Bay Packers have been making headlines this off-season.

After not knowing whether Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams would return to the team, it's now confirmed that Rodgers will be a Packer in 2022 and Adams will not. Rodgers signed a new deal that made him the highest-paid player in the league and the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders for draft picks.

Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster. Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. While Aaron Rodgers was negotating his contract, he knew Davante Adams would never play for the #Packers again. The situation was too far gone. Something had to give. And when Adams informed GB he wasn't playing on the tag, talks got fired up. Now, Adams will be on the #Raiders.

Rob Ninkovich on Get Up ESPN shared his thoughts on the Packers moves. Nikovich believes the Packers are going downhill from here.

"I think Green Bay is on on a trajectory of just going downhill from here. And we've seen Gthe Packers be successful, right? They haven't won playoff games, they haven't been deep in the playoffs and everyone's been talking about how that's the issue. They need to get back to a Super Bowl they need to get deeper in the playoffs. Well guess what? What happens if we see Green Bay lose a division or not look that good? And you have Aaron Rodgers and you're paying them this much money? I think the whole thing as a whole you look at this whole big picture."

Ninkovich added that if you're a star player like Davante Adams, you want to go out and get paid your worth.

"If you're a player like Adams and you say okay, I'm sitting back here I'm the best receiver in the NFL. It's all the focus is on Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers could miss all the offseason he can say he can threat with retirement. He could threat with him walking away. But now and then he could say it's well it's not about the money. It's about you know, having control in a say. And then they do all these things to get them happy and then they pay a $50 million a year. You're like you know what? I want to go get paid to I want to be the highest paid receiver."

The Green Bay Packers have two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft

Following the Packers trading away Davante Adams to the Raiders, they now have two first-round picks in this year's draft. They own the Raiders pick (No. 22) on top of their pick at No. 28.

nfl.com/news/2022-nfl-… #Packers #Raiders UPDATED look at every team's full set of 2022 NFL Draft picks following news of the Davante Adams trade. UPDATED look at every team's full set of 2022 NFL Draft picks following news of the Davante Adams trade.nfl.com/news/2022-nfl-… #Packers #Raiders https://t.co/sESTj9z4KW

Many expect the Packers to sign a receiver or two in free agency and also draft one with one of their first-round picks.

The Packers receiving core currently consists of Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, and Amari Rodgers. By week one, we should expect a few more names to be added to that list.

