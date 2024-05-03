NFL analyst throws shade at Sean McVay as Matthew Stafford contract negotiation takes center stage 

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2022 offseason.

With three more seasons left on his current contract and no plans to stop playing football anytime soon, Stafford wants more guaranteed money. Stafford has three years left on his deal, but only $31 million is guaranteed, meaning the Rams could dump him after this season if they wanted to.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has publicly stated that he wants Stafford on the team 'as long as he wants to play.' Stafford wants the team to put their money with their mouth is.

ProFootballTalk analyst and host, Mike Florio recently threw shade at McVay for how he's handling the situation.

Florio said:

"I've got a ton of respect for Sean McVay as a coach. But dude, you don't have to yell at us all the time. I mean, chill, modulate... Take a course, and I'm sure you can take one on lie on how your voice is an instrument. If you're someone who's going to speak publicly, you have to figure this out at some point. Sometimes you talk high and sometimes you talk low."

"Sometimes you're loud, sometimes you're quiet. But the nails on the chalkboard constantly. I mean, seriously, man. So we talk about things nobody will talk about. It's grating, isn't it? And speaking as someone whose voice is naturally grating. But, man, I mean, he's, like yelling at you the whole time. Sean. Sean. Sean. Try decaf."

McVay's 'year-by-year-' approach with Matthew Stafford seems to be wearing thin on the veteran quarterback, as he wants more guaranteed money beyond the 2024 season.

The Los Angeles Rams could look to bring back Aaron Donald if they make another Super Bowl run with Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford during Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

Matthew Stafford was able to help bring the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl during the 2021-2022 season behind his 41 touchdowns and over 4,800 passing yards, while finishing 12-5 as the team's starting QB in the regular season.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who has had a Pro Bowl-level season every year was a big help on the defensive side that year, carrying the defense.

Donald retired this off-season but that won't stop the Rams and owner Les Snead from trying to get Donald back this season if they can make a Super Bowl run.

Snead said:

"I did mention to Aaron that going back to our Super Bowl run, that there was a player by the name of Eric Weddle, who kind of jumped into the playoffs, and we signed him to the practice squad. And we standard elevated him for four straight games to a Super Bowl championship. So, I did mention if we happen to get to the playoffs again, maybe we'll circle back and see if the cup's not quite filled. But that's just a rumor. I doubt Aaron's going to do that."

After going 3-6 in their first nine games of the 2023-2024 seson, the Rams won seven of their last eight in the regular season and made the playoffs.

If they're able to build off of their late-season success into this season, there could be a slim chance Donald comes back.

Do you think Matthew Stafford and company can make it back to the Super Bowl?

