NFL analyst unsure if Trey Lance can lead 49ers to playoffs in 2022 season

Trey Lance has had a few chances to show what he can do in leading the San Francisco 49ers offense, but some doubt whether or not he can get the job done over an entire season. Count Dan Graziano among those in that category.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, Graziano talked about what it took to land Lance and if there is a viable future where the 2021 NFL Draft third-round pick does deliver on all of the expectations attached to the 49ers trading up to land him:

"Trey Lance will lead the 49ers to the playoffs in his first year as a starter. This is one of the more interesting things to watch I think as the season opens because it sounds like they will still trade Jimmy Garoppolo if they can and get Lance ready to be their starter. Remember Kyle Shanahan went up in the draft to draft this guy because he thought he could do things the quarterbacks can't. (Let's) see how many of those he's ready to do right out of the gate."

Trey Lance doesn't care what analysts say

This offseason, the second-year San Francisco signal-caller isn't letting any talking heads get to him. He is telling reporters that as respectfully as possible during a Bay Area media scrum last week during his first appearance since the 49ers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship.

With a smile on his face, Lance said:

"In the most respectful way possible, it doesn't change how I feel about you guys as people, but it's not my job to care what you guys say or anyone else on social media. For me, I care about what the guys in the locker room think and what my coaching staff thinks."

Lance has a crucial endorsement as the new No. 1 quarterback in 49ers tight end George Kittle, who believes the North Dakota State product will only improve as he continues to grow within the offense:

"I definitely think he’s taking ownership. You can kind of tell that ... I think he’s trying to better himself every single day. He’s got his personality showing a little bit and he’s going to be out there slinging the rock around, so the more practices, the more he’ll get comfortable being the No. 1 guy in the huddle and I think he’ll just get better from that."

The 49ers open the season at Soldier Field in Chicago on September 11th against the Bears. Trey Lance will have his chance to show the world what he can do under center as the fully entrenched starter for San Francisco.

