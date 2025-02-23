NFL analyst urges Bears to trade $76,000,000 CB for Myles Garrett in blockbuster move

The NFL offseason is upon us, and there can be some massive moves to bolster different teams. The Chicago Bears are looking to improve, as they have quarterback Caleb Williams entering his second season and new coach Ben Johnson. However, the defensive side of the ball could replace one Pro Bowler with another.

Ad

Former NFL veteran and current radio host John "Jurko" Jurkovic discussed how he would trade Jaylon Johnson, who has a four-year $76 million contract, for Myles Garrett in a hypothetical deal.

"If I was going to trade for your guy, Myles Garrett for Jaylon Johnson. I got a top 100 football player in the NFL. Myles Garrett also got a little bit of dog in him. I'd move Jaylon Johnson."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jurko continued to dive into why he chose to move Jaylon Johnson in the potential deal.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The reason I say Jaylon Johnson, you've got depth in the defensive backfield. I still want the picks, because you want to have young talent. You got to develop young talent to be able to maintain whatever you think you're going to have over the course of a lifetime."

Ad

Below is the full clip that ESPN Chicago shared of the on-air discussion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It would certainly be a massive move and would likely include more than just a straight-up Jaylon Johnson for Myles Garrett trade. Jaylon Johnson is under contract for the next three seasons, with a $21 million cap hit in each season.

Where's the best NFL landing spot for Myles Garrett?

Myles Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and there are some interesting fits if the Cleveland Browns decide to move him. The best fit would be pairing him alongside Aidan Hutchinson with the Detroit Lions, as it makes offensive lines decide who they are going to double-team.

Detroit fell short the previous season, with a massive reason being the fact that they dealt with a lot of injuries, specifically on the defensive side of the field. Getting a former Defensive Player of the Year fits coach Dan Campbell's philosophy of hard-hitting football from his team on a weekly basis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.