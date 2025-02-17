Davante Adams has learned through life experience that the NFL is not like most careers. Usually, the amount of travel decreases the older one gets. However, in the NFL, the older a player becomes, the more they must move around the country. Adams spent his first eight years in Green Bay but could be moving to his third team in three seasons.

Unless something happens to keep Davante Adams in New York, Aaron Rodgers' right-hand man could be moved like his quarterback. The Jets are rebuilding and everything is on the table. Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Dan Graziano said that the Cowboys should pursue Adams (7:20):

"Davante Adams is a star. He has a Taco Bell in his house. I don't know if anybody ever heard about that. [The Cowboys] need other players that can make things happen when they have the ball in their hands.

"They're very limited in terms of playmakers right now. This is a veteran who knows everything he needs to do to help out that offense. Working opposite CeeDee Lamb, I think it'd be a great pickup for the Cowboys."

Of course, the man who calls the shots in Dallas is Jerry Jones. If the Dallas Cowboys were to go after Adams, the decision would be made by him.

Exploring implications of a Davante Adams trade for Jerry Jones

Davante Adams at New York Jets v Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Getty

Of course, nothing happens in a vacuum. It has been some time since the Cowboys have made a move of this caliber. Doing so would signify a few things.

First, it would suggest that Jones was willing to go all-in to set up Brian Schottenheimer for success, which might indicate why Jones was hesitant to make a move of this caliber last offseason.

According to Spotrac, Adams draws an average salary of $28 million per season. If the Cowboys were to trade for him, they'd have to foot the bill on top of the draft capital cost. They just paid CeeDee Lamb his breakout deal before the 2024 season, so the pie chart would lean more heavily toward the receiver room.

It also would be a further endorsement of Dak Prescott, who is coming off a lost season due to injury.

Put simply, a move of this caliber is not something a team usually takes lightly. Last season, Adams earned 1,063 total yards and eight touchdowns despite getting traded in the middle of the season. Will the Dallas Cowboys make any effort to trade for Adams?

