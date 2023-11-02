Deion Sanders as the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach? That’s the path one NFL analyst suggested after the storied franchise fired Josh McDaniels after 25 games. The organization also let go of general manager Dave Ziegler, who also worked alongside McDaniels with the New England Patriots.

However, the Raiders have announced linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as interim head coach starting in Week 9. Still, team owner Mark Davis will jumpstart finding their next head coach, and Sanders could be a candidate.

Deion Sanders as Las Vegas Raiders head coach?

CBS Sports Senior NFL columnist and analyst Pete Prisco believes the Las Vegas Raiders must pursue Deion Sanders as their next head coach. He said:

“I’ll throw a name out there. Ready? Prime Time! How about Deion Sanders? He could be an NFL head coach. It’s not that complicated. It’s football! It really isn’t! Yes, manage men, manage your staff, allow your coaches to coach, and be good in game situations.”

“That’s a problem for a lot of coaches in this league and you know how critical I am of that. If you can do all that and allow your coaches to coach and put a good system in, you can win in this league.”

Sanders is in his first season as Colorado Buffaloes head coach and currently has a 4-4 record. Before taking over at Boulder, he coached the Jackson State Tigers for three seasons, compiling a 27-6 record. He led the Tigers to an 11-2 record in 2021 and 12-1 in 2022.

His football knowledge is extensive after playing 14 NFL seasons. Sanders also won two Super Bowl titles, one with the San Francisco 49ers and the other with the Dallas Cowboys. The former Florida State standout is an eight-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler.

Deion Sanders was also the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and is a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Raiders elevate Antonio Pierce to the helm

After firing Josh McDaniels, the Raiders announced Pierce as interim head coach. Coincidentally, Pierce coached for Deion Sanders’ alma mater for four seasons before joining the Raiders in 2022. He was a part of the New York Giants team that won Super Bowl XLII and thwarted the New England Patriots’ quest for a perfect season.

Ironically, Pierce will take over when the Raiders face the Giants in Week 9. Meanwhile, the Raiders succeeded with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia in 2021 after taking over from Jon Gruden.

Las Vegas finished that season at 10-7, clinching a playoff berth. However, they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.